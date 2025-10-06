Zimbabwe: Dynamos Escape Relegation Zone After Dramatic Draw Against Ngezi Platinum

Dynamos climbed out of the relegation zone on Saturday after securing a 1-1 draw against Ngezi Platinum Stars in a drama-filled Premier Soccer League clash at Rufaro Stadium.

The match was marred by chaos as Ngezi Platinum had three players sent off, two red cards for players and one for head coach Takesure Chiragwi. Tensions flared further when Chiragwi, after being shown his marching orders, slapped one of his own players who had attempted to calm him down.

Despite the setbacks, Ngezi managed to hold on for a draw, while the point earned lifted Dynamos to 14th place on the log with 33 points, just above the relegation cut-off. The result continues Dynamos' unbeaten run under coach Kelvin Kaindu, who took charge at the end of July.

Elsewhere, Simba Bhora's title hopes suffered a setback after a 1-0 defeat to CAPS United at Wadzanayi Stadium. The Shamva-based side now trails log leaders Scottland by four points.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Scottland FC maintained their advantage at the top with a 1-0 victory over Chicken Inn on Friday, moving to 59 points. Simba Bhora, with 55 points and a game in hand, remains in contention but faces increasing pressure in the title race.

PSL matchday 30 results

Chicken Inn 0-1 Scottland

Dynamos 1-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars

Simba Bhora 0-1 CAPS United

Manica Diamonds 0-0 Triangle

Tel One 3-1 Kwekwe United

MWOS 1-0 Green Fuel

ZPC Kariba 2-0 Bikita Minerals

FC Platinum 0-0 Yadah