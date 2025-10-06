Botswana: Zimbabwean Man Jailed in Botswana for Illegal Entry

A 32-year-old Zimbabwean national, Brian Mpofu, spent his first night in a Botswana prison after illegally entering the country in 2022.

Mpofu was arrested the day before Independence Day at Dumela Industrial by police patrolling the area. When asked to produce travel documents, he was unable to comply.

During the arrest, Mpofu attempted to flee but fell, sustaining visible facial injuries.

He was brought before the Francistown Magistrates' Court on Friday on a single count of illegal entry into Botswana.

As he disembarked from the police van, his scarred face bore a striking resemblance to someone caught in a fire.

After the charge was read, Mpofu pleaded guilty, saving the court's time.

"I ask for forgiveness. I have children to care for and pay their school fees. I plead with this court to temper justice with mercy when sentencing me," he said, his remorse evident through his scarred expression.

Mpofu was fined P3,000 (about US$200), which he must pay by October 24, 2025, or face a two-year prison term.