Zimbabwe: Sheasham FC Pulls Out of Central Region Division One, Citing Lack of Fair Play

5 October 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

Former Premier Soccer League outfit Sheasham FC has pulled out of the ZIFA Central Region Division One League, accusing the competition of lacking fair play.

The Gweru-based side, which was second on the log with 69 points, just one behind leaders Hardrock FC, announced its withdrawal on Saturday evening after a 3-2 defeat to Midlands State University (MSU).

In a statement, the club confirmed both its men's and women's teams were withdrawing.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the withdrawal of both Sheasham FC and Sheasham Gweru Queens from their respective leagues.

"This decision has been made due to the ongoing issue of an uneven playing field, which compromises the integrity of the competition in the ZIFA Central Region Soccer League (ZCRSL)," read part of the statement.

The club accused the ZCRSL of ignoring repeated concerns over poor officiating and biased treatment.

"Despite our repeated concerns regarding poor officiating and other related issues, we have seen these matters ignored by the ZCRSL. Consequently, we believe there is no justification for our continued participation in a competition that appears to be predetermined."

Sheasham thanked its fans and partners for their support during what it described as a painful decision.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our beloved supporters, partners, and sponsors for their unwavering support during this time. Your commitment has been invaluable to us."

