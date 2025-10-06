Zimbabwe: Ngezi Platinum Coach Slaps Player During Dynamos Clash

4 October 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach, Takesure Chiragwi, has sparked outrage after he slapped one of his players during Saturday's Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium.

The incident occurred after referee Lawrence Zimondi gave him a red card for protesting his decision.

In a heated moment, midfielder McDonald Makuwe attempted to calm his coach, only to be struck across the face.

Footage of the altercation has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread condemnation and raising questions over Chiragwi's conduct.

The Premier Soccer League has since requested an incident report from the club.

Ngezi Platinum's third red card came three minutes before halftime after a defender was given marching orders for disturbing an obvious goal-scoring opportunity when he fouled striker Jairos Kasondo at the edge of the box.

Despite going one man down, Ngezi Platinum Stars fought through the whole match to salvage a point as it ended 1-1.The coach's actions come just a week after the Premier Soccer League handed Yadah FC board member Spencer Muvadi a suspension for assaulting his club's goalkeeper, Godknows Gurure, in August.

