Angola: Minister Calls for Journalism That Gives Everyone a Voice and Seeks Factual Truth

Luanda — The Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technology, and Social Communication, Mario Oliveira, reaffirmed on sunday the ongoing need for illuminating, explanatory journalism that gives everyone a voice and adheres to factual truth and morality.

In a message congratulating National Radio of Angola (RNA) on its day, celebrated on October 5, the minister encouraged the public media outlet to continue its tasks of informing, educating, and entertaining with the expected regularity, based on the objectives that guided its creation and justify its existence.

The message highlights that RNA is currently undergoing a modernization program aimed at increasing national coverage. The program involves improving infrastructure, technical conditions, and working resources, as well as strengthening potential in various areas.

The minister pointed out that conventional media outlets, such as radio, have faced several challenges in recent years, generally associated with ICT and cultural transformations.

According to Oliveira, phenomena such as disinformation, post-truth, ICT use, ongoing professional training, and the rational use of media have challenged radio to adopt a more proactive, rigorous, innovative, and realistic stance.

Oliveira emphasizes that RNA "presents a wide variety of content, reach, and capillarity throughout the country. This is essential for strengthening the education of the population, elevating citizenship, and promoting and reclaiming the values and principles of Angolan culture. It is especially important for supporting the development of the country's economy."DC/CF/AMP