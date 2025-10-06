Angola: President João Lourenço Expresses Satisfaction With 'José Armando Sayovo' Sports Complex

4 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Caxito — President João Lourenço expressed on Saturday satisfaction with the turnaround time and quality of construction of the "José Armando Sayovo" Sports Complex.

João Lourenço explained that the promise was made in June 2022 and that, despite being completed in record time -- six months ahead of schedule -- the quality of the work has not been compromised.

Accompanied by First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço at the inauguration, President Lourenço reinforced that the complex is "high-quality infrastructure with all the necessary features" and that "our champions and Paralympic athletes will know how to take full advantage of it."

The president added that without this training infrastructure, it would have been impossible to bring home an enviable number of gold, silver, and bronze medals, "which is why we believe it will produce many more champions in various sports."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Located in the Bucula area of the municipality of Dande in the Bengo province. The complex occupies an area of approximately eight hectares (71,000 square meters) and represents an estimated investment of 70 million US dollars.

The infrastructure comprises components geared toward training, competitions, and the comprehensive development of athletes.

These components include a soccer field with synthetic turf, an athletics track, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, multipurpose courts, a multi-sport pavilion, a gymnasium, a high school, a cafeteria, kitchens, changing rooms, a medical ward, a physiotherapy room, and administrative areas. The center also has a residential area that can accommodate 250 athletes. CJ/ART/SC/AMP

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.