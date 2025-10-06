Angola: President João Lourenço Expresses Satisfaction With 'José Armando Sayovo' Sports Complex

Caxito — President João Lourenço expressed on Saturday satisfaction with the turnaround time and quality of construction of the "José Armando Sayovo" Sports Complex.

João Lourenço explained that the promise was made in June 2022 and that, despite being completed in record time -- six months ahead of schedule -- the quality of the work has not been compromised.

Accompanied by First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço at the inauguration, President Lourenço reinforced that the complex is "high-quality infrastructure with all the necessary features" and that "our champions and Paralympic athletes will know how to take full advantage of it."

The president added that without this training infrastructure, it would have been impossible to bring home an enviable number of gold, silver, and bronze medals, "which is why we believe it will produce many more champions in various sports."

Located in the Bucula area of the municipality of Dande in the Bengo province. The complex occupies an area of approximately eight hectares (71,000 square meters) and represents an estimated investment of 70 million US dollars.

The infrastructure comprises components geared toward training, competitions, and the comprehensive development of athletes.

These components include a soccer field with synthetic turf, an athletics track, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, multipurpose courts, a multi-sport pavilion, a gymnasium, a high school, a cafeteria, kitchens, changing rooms, a medical ward, a physiotherapy room, and administrative areas. The center also has a residential area that can accommodate 250 athletes. CJ/ART/SC/AMP