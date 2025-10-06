Angola: Former Sprinter José Sayovo Defends Coaching Training At Center Named After Him

Luanda — The former visually impaired sprinter José Armando Sayovo defended on Saturday the need for increased coaching training in various adapted sports to improve awareness, thanks to the High Performance Center named after him.

The facility, inaugurated by President João Lourenço, is located in the Bukula area of Caxito in the province of Bengo. It includes a multipurpose pavilion, a tennis court, a soccer field with an athletics track, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, and a residential area with capacity for 250 people.

Sayovo, the triple record holder at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games in the 100m, 200m, and 400m for visually impaired athletes (T11 class), said Angola has talent, particularly in adapted sports. However, he added that Angola still lacks training knowledge compared to other countries.

José Sayovo, the current vice president of the Angolan Paralympic Committee, recalled how Angola established itself in the world of Paralympic sports during a period of enormous difficulty in training and living conditions. He expressed his belief that improved training standards and modern infrastructure will produce better results.

He reminisced about times when training took place on anything but a good track, citing the Olímpafria clay track as an example. Nevertheless, athletics gained recognition in Africa and around the world with successive podium finishes.

Regarding the José Armando Sayovo Sports Complex, he stated that the challenge will be ensuring proper maintenance to guarantee the infrastructure has a long service life. The complex will serve national athletes, as well as athletes from other countries, as its quality makes it attractive for training camps.

"It's an honor for me that the Angolan state has named the center after me, but it's not just about Sayovo. Ultimately, it's recognition for the entire Paralympic family who believed that sports for people with disabilities could develop in Angola," he said.

Initially, it was unthinkable for the leading figure in national sports that adapted sports would become the country's greatest source of joy, with African and world championships in athletics, amputee soccer, swimming, and weightlifting.

Sayovo, born in March 1973, became the first athlete to win medals for Angola at the Summer Paralympic Games after winning three gold medals in the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter races in Athens in 2004.

He represented Angola again at the 2008 Summer Paralympic Games in Beijing, winning three silver medals in the same events.

At 39, he made his mark again at the London Paralympic Games, winning a gold medal in the 400 meters and a bronze in the 200 meters. He dominated the three sprint specialties (100, 200, and 400 meters) at African championships, where he had almost no competition, as well as at World Championships and International Meetings. MC/AMP