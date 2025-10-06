Southern Africa: Angola and Portugal Strengthen Cooperation in Health Sector

Luanda — Angolan and Portuguese authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in the health sector, aiming to improve the quality of services provided to the population.

According to a press release received by ANGOP, the two countries reaffirmed this commitment during Portuguese Health Minister Ana Paula Martins' visit to Angola to discuss improving human resource training.

During a meeting between the two countries' delegations, Angolan Health Minister Sílvia Lutucuta emphasized that training Angolan staff is a strategic pillar of bilateral cooperation. She also expressed interest in welcoming Portuguese professors and offering Portuguese doctors clinical internships in tropical diseases.

Topics discussed included technical support in hospital engineering, strategic health planning, and specialized training in public health.

"We are interested in having doctors and nurses come to Angola to provide training and strengthen their own capabilities simultaneously. Regarding transplants, we will build bridges to ensure an appropriate approach to this issue," said the Angolan minister.

Several concrete projects were presented, including training 117 Angolan doctors in general and family medicine across 16 hospital units.

The second phase of the cooperation project includes training 25 Angolan internists in various specialties. These internists will complete 18-month internships in five Portuguese hospitals to help establish an oncology center in Angola.

The Portuguese minister's visit is part of the Cooperation Protocol signed by Portugal and Angola on February 25, 2025.

While in Angola, the Portuguese minister attended the 2nd International Congress on the Response to HIV/AIDS in Luanda. She also conducted technical visits to Angolan health institutions, including the National Institute for Health Research (INIS) and the Pedalé Hospital. These visits aimed to identify new areas of collaboration.

The visit by Minister Ana Paula Martins represents a clear commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between Angola and Portugal in public health. MEL/SC/AMP