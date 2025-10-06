Southern Africa: Angola Showcases Agri-Food Products At International Fruit Fair

3 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola presented this week its investment opportunities in fruit and vegetable production -- particularly tropical fruits -- as well as its main agricultural development zones at the "Fruit Attraction" 2025 fair in Madrid, Spain.

According to a statement from the Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX) sent to ANGOP, unlike in previous editions, Angola's strengths were showcased at a dedicated stand.

The Angolan delegation included AIPEX executive director Sérgio Amado, national commerce director Edna Capalo, and National Institute for Quality Control (INACOQ) director general Dionísio Joaquim da Costa. They were accompanied by the Angolan ambassador to Spain, Balbina da Silva.

The Angolan ambassador emphasized the importance of strengthening trade ties between Angola and Spain, particularly in the agri-food sector.

Paula Lisboa, Angola's commercial attaché in Spain and Portugal, stated that the country is gaining visibility and positioning itself in the international market. This is evident in the growing interest in Angolan products among investors.

Fruit Attraction 2025 brought together 120,000 exhibitors from over 150 countries.

According to the statement, Angola's participation in Fruit Attraction 2025 represents a strategic milestone in the internationalization of the Angolan agricultural sector, in line with the government's objectives of economic diversification and attracting foreign investment.

