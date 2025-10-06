Angola: Education and Health Dominate Angola and South Korea Cooperation

Ramiros — Over the past four years, the Republics of Angola and South Korea have strengthened cooperation in the areas of health and education, said the South Korea ambassador to Angola, Kwangjin Choi.

According to the diplomat, cooperation between the two countries has improved significantly in both areas during this period.

The ambassador made the remarks at the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of the Republic of Korea in Luanda last Saturday. Members of the Angolan government and the diplomatic corps accredited in the country attended the event.

The ambassador mentioned that the health-related cooperation includes the supply of refrigeration equipment for vaccines against malaria, cholera, and hygiene.

In education, the diplomat spoke about the Viana Advanced Technology Industry Center (CITV), which aims to transfer cutting-edge technology from Korea to Angola.

"This investment will provide training for young Angolans in the technology industry, thus contributing to Angola's development," the diplomat said.

The diplomat added that the project will be reinforced with a network of seismic monitoring equipment throughout the country to ensure safety against seismic disasters. He also mentioned a scholarship program for Angolan students in South Korea.

The ambassador stated that the relationship between the two countries is based not only on government relations, but also on private-sector partnerships.

The event featured cultural activities.