Namibia: Naked Body of Young Woman Found in Windhoek

5 October 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The naked body of an unidentified young woman was discovered in the Katutura area of Windhoek on Friday, the police reported on Sunday.

The woman's body was found next to a fence behind Katutura Youth Complex and People's Primary School, Namibian Police national spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi reported.

"A torn jean trouser, underwear and a condom wrapping were found next to her, no visible injuries were observed," Shikwambi stated.

The victim is unknown and her next of kin are not yet informed.

The cause of the woman's death is unknown, and a police investigation continues, Shikwambi said.

In a separate incident, it is alleged that a 15-year-old girl was raped at Maltahöhe in the Hardap region on Saturday evening.

According to the police, the girl was walking with her 14-year-old cousin when the suspect approached them and asked a question.

The unknown man walked alongside them for a while before he allegedly kicked the victim's cousin, who then ran away, Shikwambi reported.

She added that the suspect then grabbed the victim and raped her.

The suspect has not yet been arrested. A police investigation is continuing.

