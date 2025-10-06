Namibia: Five Arrested Countrywide With Illegal Substances Over the Weekend

Five people were arrested in separate police operations countrywide over the weekend for possession and dealing in cannabis and other illegal substances.

According to the Namibian Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi in the weekend crime report, the arrests were made at Aroab, Aranos, Tses, and Omatako during a series of routine roadblocks and patrols targeting drug-related offences.

At Aroab, it is alleged that a man (27) was arrested on Friday afternoon after officers conducting a mini roadblock on the C16 gravel road in front of the Aroab Police Station discovered two large parcels of cannabis (skunk) worth N$10 000.

According to the police, the drugs were hidden in packets of chips inside a public transport minibus. The suspect is expected to appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court on Monday.

In another incident at Aranos, police arrested a man (38) near the Shoprite shopping centre after drugs were discovered concealed in a 2.5kg bag of white sugar.

Shikwambi said the haul included one and a half mandrax tablets, 48 'bankies' of cannabis (skunk), and loose cannabis hidden inside the sugar bag, valued at N$2 580.

Still at Aroab, later that night, a man (42) was arrested after police found a small cannabis plantation at his plot in the Groenhoek area.

Two plants, each about 30 centimetres in height, were seized, and the suspect will appear in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court.

At Tses, a man (24) was nabbed during a stop-and-search operation after he was found in possession of a quarter of a mandrax tablet, one 'bankie' of cannabis, and another containing cannabis seeds.

Shikwambi said the suspect faces charges of dealing in and possession of dependence-producing substances.

At Omatako in the Maroelaboom area, police arrested a man (32) during a night patrol after finding him with 22 small zip-lock bags of cannabis and one large bag of cannabis (skunk), valued at N$1 100.

All suspects remain in custody and are expected to appear in their respective magistrate courts this week as investigations continue.