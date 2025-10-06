Rwanda: How Fertilizer Use Boosts Rwanda's Crop Yields

The government has reported significant progress in fertilizer use, a move that is boosting national crop yields.

While addressing both parliament chambers on actions aimed at promoting citizens' welfare by transforming agricultural productivity on October 2, Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva announced that the rate of mineral fertilizer application has risen from 32 kilograms per hectare in 2017 to 73.1 kilograms per hectare.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We aim to further increase this figure to 94.6 kilograms per hectare by 2029, this increase in fertilizer use has been complemented by other measures aimed at improving agricultural practices, contributing to higher yields of key crops,," the Prime Minister stated.

He noted that maize production rose from 400,000 tonnes in 2017 to over 600,000 tonnes in 2024, and it is projected to reach slightly over 870,000 tonnes by 2029, representing a 39% increase.

He added that the government's fertilizer subsidy programne, Nkunganire, has also expanded.

The budget for fertilizer provision increased from over Rwf4 billion in the 2017/2018 fiscal year to Rwf39 billion today, nearly a ninefold increase.

"We continue to encourage farmers to use organic fertilizers as well, as they improve soil health and help mitigate climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions," he noted.

Over 2.8 million farmers are now registered in the Nkunganire programme, which has been strengthened through partnerships with internet service providers to improve registration and accessibility, even in areas with limited connectivity.

The Prime Minister added that to combat soil degradation, the government introduced subsidies for the provision of lime, which has also helped in areas with high acidity levels.

"The amount of lime used rose from over 14,000 tons in 2018/2019 to more than 17,000 tons in 2024 and is projected to reach nearly 23,000 tons by 2029," Nsengiyumva said.

He explained that the government has continued to allocate funds to ensure fertilizers remain affordable despite rising global prices, supporting farmers in maintaining increased yields.

For the 2025 agricultural seasons A and B, the government will invest Rwf75 billion in the seeds and fertilizer subsidy programme. Of this, Rwf61 billion will go to mineral fertilizers, while Rwf14 billion will be allocated to quality seeds.

Egide Gatari, Program Manager at the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB), told The New Times that the subsidy initiative benefits all farmers, from backyard gardeners to those cultivating over 100 hectares.

"Our goal is to ensure that every farmer, whether in Kigali, provinces, or institutions like schools and correctional facilities, has access to seeds and fertilizers. This is part of a broader strategy to strengthen food security and increase the national food basket," Gatari explained.

The government also set guidelines to subsidize improved seeds for maize, wheat, and soybeans, which are locally multiplied by 29 certified private companies under contract with RAB.

Seasonal forecasts predict that adequate rainfall during Season A that is running from September to February could help deliver up to 70% of the anticipated harvest, particularly for maize, wheat, and soybeans.

According to the Prime Minister, if fertilizer is properly utilized, Rwanda is projected to produce 870,000 tons of maize and 293,000 tons of rice by 2029. Agricultural exports could reach $1.5 billion by the same year, up from $465 million in 2018/2019.

Lawmakers emphasized the role of trained agricultural professionals in guiding farmers toward market-oriented practices.

"Market-oriented agriculture has not grown sufficiently, even if farmers producing for the market increased from 41.7% in 2017 to 48% in 2024, it is still limited, we need to engage trained youth to accelerate growth," said Senator Penina Uwimbabazi.

Prime Minister Nsengiyumva said that despite ongoing industrial development, the country will continue to rely on agriculture.

"The government plans to mobilize skilled youth to professionalize the sector and ensure sustained productivity gains," he said.