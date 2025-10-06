Rwanda/Egypt: CAF Cl - Pyramids Thrash APR FC in Cairo, Progress to Second Round

Pyramids FC eliminated APR FC from the CAF Champions League for the third time in a row after beating them in the preliminary round 5-0 across two legs.

The African champions defeated APR FC 3-0 in the second leg held at Stade du 30 Juin in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday, October 5, to set up a second-round date against Ethiopia Insurance who defeated Mlandege FC of Zanzibar 4-3 on aggregate.

APR FC traveled to Egypt without Djibril Ouattara, who is ill, and Gilbert Mugisha who tied the knot with his wife Josephine Mpinganzima on Sunday. Striker Mamadou Sy and midfielder Dauda Yussif Seidu were also removed from the squad at the last minute due to misconduct, according to sources.

Mostafa Ziko netted the opening goal in the 43rd minute to give Pyramids the lead at the break. Ahmed Atef scored the second goal with a header in the 60th minute, just less than two minutes before Mohamed Hamdi scored the third goal to seal a 3-0 victory for the Egyptians at their home ground.

Pyramids have always been a nightmare for APR FC's Champions League dreams. They remain unbeaten in their last six matches against the Rwandan champions, winning four times and drawing twice.

Pyramids FC are holders of the CAF Champions League, having lifted their first-ever continental trophy last season with a victory over South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns.

They will continue their title defense with a second-round tie against Insurance of Ethiopia.