Rwanda: How RPF Taught Habyarimana a Lesson

In the last piece in this serialised narrative, we witnessed how the International Community attributed the crisis and insecurity of the early-to-mid-1990s mainly to high-ranking authorities of President Habyarimana's regime, who were involved in the violence that shook the country. Various means were used by those high-ranking officials. These included speeches inciting people to commit violent acts and instilling hatred, especially against the Tutsi. The RPF-Inkotanyi had to react, and as we move forward, we shall see what happened.

RPF justified the resumption of hostilities due to the non-respect of the signed accords. During the ceasefire agreement signed in Arusha on July 12, 1992, the RPF ceded to, among other things, the acceptance of principles like the establishment of a state based on the respect of human rights. It was committed to the rule of law; hence, none was above the law; and that the two parties should commit themselves to fight all political ideologies that were based on ethnicity, regionalism and intolerance.

However, the government trampled on these agreements by fomenting massacres in different corners of the country, such as Gisenyi, Kibuye, Ruhengeri and Bugesera. Neither the Transitional Government nor the opposition did anything to condemn or stop these massacres. The International Community itself, which was alerted on several occasions by the RPF about the violence that was organised by the regime, did nothing to exert sufficient pressure on Kigali. RPF resumed fighting to oblige the government to respect the people's right to life. The resumption of fighting was not a cause but a consequence of the violation of the accords on the ceasefire.

In a letter addressed to the Arusha negotiations facilitator on February 2, 1993, RPF gave a number of conditions that were to be met before resuming the suspended negotiations. It particularly insisted on the dismissal of the administrative staff who were implicated in the massacres. It also wanted immediate implementation of measures that were recommended by the Government Commission charged with evaluating and reorganising the central administration. These measures had until then been blocked by the former single party.

RPF asked the prime minister to improve services in the prosecutor's office. It demanded that death squadrons be dismantled and all persons who were involved in killing ventures be prosecuted. It was only when these conditions were rejected by the government that the RPF resumed the hostilities.

RPF wanted to teach President Habyarimana a lesson in reaction to the intransigence of the government vis-à-vis the peace negotiations and assassinations that were prompted by the state. This had culminated in the massacre of hundreds of innocent people as well as the displacement of thousands of people. RPF also wanted to demonstrate its firepower, which had henceforth become superior compared to that of the government forces FAR.

Military operations started almost simultaneously on a warfront of several kilometres, which extended from Mutura to Ruhengeri town. In addition to military achievements, which exposed the weakness of Habyarimana's army and the lack of political consistency of the government team, the masses who escaped from the battle surged towards Kigali. The conditions of these people moved humanitarian groups, among whom were hidden politicians and allies of the Kigali regime.

With the exception of members or sympathisers of RPF, all other intervening parties in the conflict condemned the resumption of hostilities. In a joint communiqué, the President and Prime Minister condemned the resumption of hostilities by the RPF. Four opposition parties also condemned the RPF attack. They attributed the responsibility of the escalation of fighting sometimes to the RPF and on the other hand to President Habyarimana, who was blocking negotiations. MRND and CDR were also implicated. They demanded that RPF return to its previous positions.

The political parties feared that RPF could capture the capital. They felt the MRND Minister of Defence and his government, as well as the RPF, had no reason whatsoever to resume hostilities as their demands were being handled by the government.