Zimbabwe: Govt Embarks On U.S.$1,9m Measles Jab Blitz

GOVERNMENT has committed US$1,9 million towards a full measles-rubella vaccination programme targeting all young children nationwide.

The programme was launched by Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora at Stoneridge Clinic in Harare yesterday, where the first batch of children received the vaccine.

The campaign is scheduled to run from yesterday to Friday, aiming to vaccinate all children aged six to 59 months with the measles-rubella vaccine, along with essential Vitamin A supplementation.

Free vaccinations will be available at clinics, hospitals, and outreach teams in every district.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Mombeshora urged parents and caregivers to take their children to the nearest vaccination point, while issuing a direct challenge to vaccine hesitancy rooted in personal convictions.

"This campaign is sanctioned by the Government of Zimbabwe for all children, regardless of religion, beliefs, or social standing," Dr Mombeshora said. "Religious and cultural beliefs should never prevent a child from receiving life-saving protection."

He also urged community leaders to actively support the initiative.

"I call on traditional and faith leaders, community health workers and local authorities to work with health teams, dispel misinformation and ensure every child is reached."

Dr Mombeshora said Government had made a financial commitment of nearly US$2 million.

"The Government has committed US$1,9 million toward operational costs, demonstrating national ownership of disease control efforts as global funding shrinks," he added.

"Vaccination against measles and rubella offers dual protection in a single, safe dose, preventing suffering, disability and death. But the benefits go beyond these two diseases.

"Vaccinated children are more likely to stay healthy, attend school regularly and contribute to their families and communities. Vitamin A supplementation further strengthens immunity, helping children fight infections and thrive.

"Healthy children are not just a family blessing, they are the foundation of a strong Zimbabwe."

Mothers with their babies follow proceedings at the officially launch the national Measles Rubella vaccination campaign at Stoneridge Clinic, Harare yesterday.

Dr Mombeshora commended development partners for their involvement, acknowledging their support in the face of tighter global funding.

"We deeply appreciate the support of partners: Gavi, Vaccine Alliance, World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, Crown Agents and others. We salute our frontline health workers and caregivers," he said.

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) country representative, Mrs Etona Ekole, reaffirmed the urgency of the campaign.

"Measles and rubella are preventable diseases, yet they continue to pose a serious threat to child survival," Mrs Ekole said.

"Every child deserves the chance to grow up healthy, safe and protected from diseases that we have the tools to eliminate."

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive has been welcomed by parents and guardians with open arms.

Ms Rumbidzai Mudzivo from Southlands was among the first to bring her baby for vaccination.

"I am so grateful for this programme," she said. "I don't want my child to suffer from preventable diseases. I am happy to see the Government taking steps to ensure our children's health."

Another Stoneridge resident, Ms Thandiwe Jabangwe, said: "This is a wonderful initiative.

"As a parent, I want the best for my children, and protecting them from measles and rubella is a top priority."