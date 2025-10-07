Zimbabwe: Joint Funeral Service for Kuwadzana Kids

A sombre atmosphere engulfed Nyaradzo Funeral Services on Willowvale Road in Harare yesterday as a joint funeral service was held for three children from Kuwadzana Extension who died in mysterious circumstances last week.

The funeral service of Anenyasha Muzanago, Anopaishe Muzanago and Reynold Matsiwe united mourners from ZAOGA and Bethesda Apostolic Church.

During the service, Bishop Nyasha Manhango of Bethesda emphasised the need for compassion towards the bereaved families, urging mourners to choose their words and actions carefully.

"Tinowirwa nezvatinozeza saJob, but let us endure in prayer and supplication. Let us preach peace and allow families to take their loved ones to their final resting place peacefully," he said.

A representative from ZAOGA said the tragic loss had brought the two churches closer.

"We have lost our children in a very sad way, but their departure has unified us. We agreed to share everything in word and prayer," he stated, highlighting the importance of community in times of sorrow.

Nyaradzo Funeral Services provided support to the grieving families, covering transport, ablution facilities and necessary utensils.

The firm's public relations officer Ms Prudence Muganiwa, accompanied by group ambassador Tyra "Madam Boss" Chikotyo, announced that two buses had been arranged for each family.

"Our CEO, Phillip Mataranyika, was deeply touched by the death of the children and has offered our best services as part of our community responsibility," she said.

In light of the funeral contributions, Bishop Manhango cautioned against using personal accounts for donations.

"As a church, we respect the grieving families and advise using their official accounts for contributions.

"This helps maintain integrity and avoids potential conflicts after the funeral.

"Ukashandisa EcoCash number yako mari inozouya rufu rwapera vangani vanoiunza, wadii kubvunza vafirwa kuti ndiyani arikutambira mari yechema," he explained.

He urged attendees to consult the families directly regarding any accounts for deposits.

Madam Boss echoed the bishop's sentiments, urging social media influencers to support bereaved families with dignity.

"We have been saddened by this tragic loss. It is our responsibility to assist the families while respecting their grief and cultural values," she said.

Family spokesperson Mr Tatenda Fuwane, provided his EcoCash number for contributions following a family meeting.

"We had not agreed on a contact number when Josephine Mutongi (of Pakrage Township) collected money on behalf of families. We decided to use my number, 0779322818, and urge those contributing to take a screenshot as proof of their donations to avoid misunderstandings," he explained.

This caution came after Ms Mutongi allegedly took advantage of the family's situation and collected funds through her personal account without approval.

Her actions have been described as criminal by the police, leading to the closure of her accounts.

The Muzanago children will be buried in Janyure village, Mapiravana in Masvingo, while Reynold Matsiwe will be interred in Uzumba, Murehwa.

Preliminary investigations have shown no signs of foul play, with post-mortem results expected in seven days.