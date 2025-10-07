Zimbabwe: Madam Boss Calls for Responsible Mourning - Kuwadzana Children's Burial Set for Today

SOCIALITE Tyra "Madam Boss" Chikotyo has challenged fellow influencers to respect the bereaved Kuwadzana Extension families mourning the tragic death of three children.

This follows reports of unsanctioned fundraising initiatives amid a scramble for attention by socialites and influencers since the discovery of the three children's bodies in a car boot on Friday.

A joint funeral service was held at a Nyaradzo parlour along Willowvale Road in Harare yesterday as for three children -Anenyasha Muzanago, Anopaishe Muzanago, and Reynold Matsiwe.

The Muzanago children will be laid to rest in Janyure village, Mapiravana in Masvingo, while Reynold Matsiwe will be interred in Uzumba, Murehwa. Preliminary investigations have shown no signs of foul play, with postmortem results expected in seven days.

The service brought together mourners from two churches, ZAOGA and Bethsaida Apostolic Church, who united in grief and remembrance.

During the service, Bishop Nyasha Manhango of Bethsaida urged attendees to choose their words and actions carefully, emphasising the need for compassion towards the bereaved families.

"Tinowirwa nezvatinozeza saJob but let us endure in prayer and supplication.

"Let us preach peace and allow families to take their loved ones to their final resting place peacefully," he said.

A representative from ZAOGA said that the tragic loss had inadvertently brought the two churches closer together.

"We have lost our children in a very sad way, but their departure has unified us.

"We agreed to share everything in word and prayer," he stated, highlighting the importance of community in times of sorrow.

Nyaradzo provided comprehensive support to the grieving families, covering transportation, ablution facilities among other necessities.

Public Relations officer Prudence Muganiwa, accompanied by Funeral Group ambassador Madam Boss, announced that two buses had been arranged for each family.

"Our CEO, Phillip Mataranyika, was deeply touched by the death of the children and has offered our best services as part of our community responsibility," Prudence added.

In light of the funeral contributions, Bishop Manhango cautioned against using personal accounts for donations.

"As a church, we respect the grieving families and advise using their official accounts for contributions.

"This helps maintain integrity and avoids potential conflicts after the funeral.

"Ukashandisa Ecocash number yako mari inozouya rufu rwapera vangani vanoiunza, wadii kubvunza vafirwa kuti ndiyani arikutambira mari yechema, (If you use your own Ecocash number how many of you will hand over the money that is received after the funeral? Why not just deal with the person appointed to collect the funeral contributions)" he said.

He urged mourners to consult the families directly regarding any bank or mobile money accounts to use. Madam Boss echoed the bishop's sentiments, urging social media influencers to support bereaved families with dignity.

"We have been saddened by this tragic loss.

"It is our responsibility to assist the families while respecting their grief and cultural values," she said.

This follows the much publicised ZRP statement warning influencers against taking advantage of the funeral to push unsanctioned agendas.

Josephine Mutongi from Pakrage Township was singled out for using her mobile money accounts to collect funds for the funeral without engaging the bereaved families first, which police said borders on criminality.

Family spokesperson Tatenda Fuwane, 34, provided his Ecocash number for contributions following a family meeting.

"We had not agreed on a contact number when Josephine collected money on behalf of families.

"We decided to use my number, 0779322818, and urge those contributing to take a screenshot as proof of their donations to avoid misunderstandings," he explained.