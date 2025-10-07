Zimbabwe: Harare Launches Major Drive to Replace Ageing Water Pipes

Harare City Council has launched a large-scale programme to replace ageing water pipes in a bid to curb contamination and restore public trust in the capital's water supply.

The initiative, undertaken in partnership with Helcraw Water Private Limited, is part of a wider plan to modernise the city's water and sanitation systems long plagued by bursts, leaks and discoloured tap water.

Speaking during a handover ceremony of new service vehicles from Helcraw Water, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume said old infrastructure remains the biggest threat to safe drinking water in the city.

"Our water leaves Morton Jaffray clean, but it becomes contaminated along the way because of old and burst pipes. We want residents to drink Harare water without fear. Clean water is not a privilege -- it's a right," Mafume said

Helcraw Water handed over seven double-cab and ten single-cab Hilux Revo vehicles, part of a larger fleet expected to be officially presented later this year.

The vehicles will boost the council's capacity to respond swiftly to water and sewer bursts.

"People have complained about delays in fixing leaks. With this new fleet, we can respond faster and more efficiently. We are working closely with the private sector to ensure reliable service delivery," Mafume said.

The mayor also announced that prepaid water meters will soon be introduced to reduce non-revenue water losses currently estimated at 60 percent and enhance efficiency at Morton Jeffrey Water Works.

"Our target is to bring those losses down to 10 percent. This is part of a comprehensive plan to build a sustainable, transparent water system for Harare," he said.

Mafume urged residents to support the initiative noting that even bottled water sold in Harare is sourced from council-treated water and local boreholes.

"Bottled water doesn't come from heaven -- it's Harare water that's filtered and repackaged. Our mission is to make sure your tap water is just as clean," he said.

Helcraw Water CEO Brandon Jere said the company will soon roll out a call centre to allow residents to report leaks directly.

"We're creating a real-time response system where reports trigger immediate dispatch of repair teams," Jere said.

City officials say the replacement programme marks a turning point in efforts to restore confidence in Harare's public utilities after years of deteriorating infrastructure.