Ethiopia: Tigray National Conference Calls On Federal Government to Honor Pretoria Agreement, Warns Against Renewed Conflict

Mekelle — A convention under the banner of the National Conference of the Tigrayan People has called on the federal government of Ethiopia to recommit to peace by honoring the Pretoria Agreement and pursuing genuine political dialogue instead of confrontation.

The conference, held in Mekelle over the weekend, brought together 3,067 participants representing the leadership of the TPLF, the Tigray Interim Administration, the Army, and various community sectors. The gathering marked the conclusion of three weeks of regional forums conducted under the "National Unity Campaign."

In their final communiqué, participants said the people of Tigray remain committed to peace and national stability but warned that "peace will not prevail unless the federal government replaces confrontation with dialogue."

"We call on the Ethiopian government to put down its guns and be ready for political dialogue in accordance with the Pretoria Agreement," the statement read.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The conference urged the federal government to restore the legal status of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), describing it as a necessary step to ensure legitimate representation and full implementation of the peace deal. Participants cautioned that undermining the political rights of Tigrayans would "only deepen mistrust and delay the healing process."

The delegates also appealed to the federal authorities to recognize the suffering of millions of Ethiopians across various regions affected by conflict, displacement, and hunger. "The peoples and nations of Ethiopia are enduring death, displacement, and disease because the government has chosen to confront rather than converse," the statement said.

"The people of Tigray and we, the participants of the National Conference, believe that dialogue, not the gun, is the foundation of lasting peace," the statement concluded.

Opening the meeting, Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede, President of the Tigray Interim Administration, expressed his support for the TPLF's bid to regain its legal status.

"The TPLF can be saved or destroyed by itself and its members," he said. "It must be clear that we have a responsibility and duty to do everything we can to ensure the safety and continuity of this great and enduring party."

The conference also praised improving people-to-people relations between Tigrayans and Eritreans, describing them as proof that the desire for peace is mutual.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The relationship between the people of Tigray and the people of Eritrea that began months ago has clearly shown to both friends and foes that peace is the desire and only choice of both peoples," the statement noted.

In a direct appeal, the conference called on the people of Eritrea to join hands with Tigrayans in defending peace and preventing another destructive war.

"The danger of war and destruction that is looming over the people of Tigray and Eritrea; and the Horn of Africa will go from bad to worse," the statement warned, urging Eritreans to make their voices heard and work for peace.