Ethiopia Records Historic Export Revenue Amid Economic Revival, President Announces

Addis Ababa — The government of Ethiopia has been registering remarkable achievements through its comprehensive macroeconomic reforms by addressing the various macroeconomic imbalances, President Taye Atske Selassie revealed.

The President made this remark during the joint session of the House of People's Representatives and the House of Federation on Monday.

The president's speech emphasized the major government activities planned to be implemented during the current Ethiopian fiscal year in the economy, political, and diplomatic areas

In his address, the president recalled the positive achievements made during the concluded 2017 fiscal year in various sectors.

According to him, the government has made remarkable achievements in the comprehensive macroeconomic reforms being implemented over the past years.

He explained that the inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), at the beginning of this New Year, and the launch of developing natural gas last September demonstrate Ethiopia's development progress.

Ethiopia's export is growing, and the economy is showing tangible results as the country's strategy has shifted from a single-sector economic development to a diversified one, President Taye noted.

The nation has secured over 8 billion USD from export trade in the previous fiscal year, the president revealed, which is the highest in the history of the country's economy.

The president also stated that Ethiopia's economy has now been reviving following the implementation of the extensive economic reforms, highlighting the economic challenges of the country before the reform years.