Ethiopia: Seven Al-Shabab Militants Killed After Prison Attack in Mogadishu

Addis Ababa — Somali security forces on Sunday said they had killed seven al-Shabab militants who stormed a high-security prison in Mogadishu.

The government said all the attackers were killed following their six-hour siege.

On Saturday, the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab group attacked the Godka Jilacow prison complex, which is located near the presidential palace in the capital.

Explosions and gunfire were heard coming from Godka Jilacow on Saturday evening.

Godka Jilacow is operated by Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency and is one of the most protected sites of the capital.

Militants disguised themselves as soldiers to enter the prison. Al-Shabab said it wanted to liberate some of its members but the Somali government said no prisoners escaped during the attack.

The exact number of casualties among security forces was not immediately clear. A private ambulance owner, Abdulkadir Adam, said his vehicles had transported almost 25 patients from the scene to various hospitals.

Saturday's attack came just hours after the federal government lifted several long-standing roadblocks in Mogadishu.

The barriers had been in place for years to safeguard critical government sites, but many residents argued that they obstructed traffic and commerce.