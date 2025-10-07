Ethiopia Intensifies Drive to Restore Abay and Red Sea Waterways for Equitable Dev't - President Taye

6 October 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The government of Ethiopia is intensifying efforts to secure the nation's rightful access to the Abay (Nile) and Red Sea waterways, ensuring its fair and sustainable utilization, President Taye Atske Selassie underscored.

Speaking at the joint opening session of the House of Peoples' Representatives and the House of Federation for the fifth year, the President underscored that Ethiopia stands as a nation strategically positioned between Abay and the Red Sea.

According to him, Ethiopia's rise and fall have long been bound to the fate of these two waters.

However, President Taye argued that Ethiopia has been unfairly denied access to both water bodies, a nation close in geography yet distant in utilization.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Given its geographical, historical, economic backgrounds, Ethiopia has initiated discussions to secure a sea outlet based on the principle of mutual benefits and partnership that provide amicable opportunities to strengthen shared development.

This agenda has been steadily gaining momentum at the international stage, it was learned.

Currently, the government is actively pursuing the restoration of Ethiopia's rightful access to these waters, guaranteeing fair and sustainable benefits, President Taye told the parliamentarians.

In that regard, the President stated: "Ethiopia has successfully established itself as an active participant in the geopolitical dialogue on these two waters. Moreover, the long-neglected issue of sea access has now been elevated to the international agenda."

Looking ahead, President Taye stated that the government will pursue diplomatic and peaceful initiatives to strengthen cooperation and interconnectedness concerning the two waters -- the Abay and the Red Sea, while considering the development interests of nations in the region.

He further affirmed that Ethiopia will work with regional partners on the principle of give-and-take to secure a sea outlet.

The government will also engage with Nile riparian countries to foster collaboration and build mutual trust over the Abay (Nile) waters.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.