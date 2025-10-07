Ethiopia Intensifies Drive to Restore Abay and Red Sea Waterways for Equitable Dev't - President Taye

Addis Ababa — The government of Ethiopia is intensifying efforts to secure the nation's rightful access to the Abay (Nile) and Red Sea waterways, ensuring its fair and sustainable utilization, President Taye Atske Selassie underscored.

Speaking at the joint opening session of the House of Peoples' Representatives and the House of Federation for the fifth year, the President underscored that Ethiopia stands as a nation strategically positioned between Abay and the Red Sea.

According to him, Ethiopia's rise and fall have long been bound to the fate of these two waters.

However, President Taye argued that Ethiopia has been unfairly denied access to both water bodies, a nation close in geography yet distant in utilization.

Given its geographical, historical, economic backgrounds, Ethiopia has initiated discussions to secure a sea outlet based on the principle of mutual benefits and partnership that provide amicable opportunities to strengthen shared development.

This agenda has been steadily gaining momentum at the international stage, it was learned.

Currently, the government is actively pursuing the restoration of Ethiopia's rightful access to these waters, guaranteeing fair and sustainable benefits, President Taye told the parliamentarians.

In that regard, the President stated: "Ethiopia has successfully established itself as an active participant in the geopolitical dialogue on these two waters. Moreover, the long-neglected issue of sea access has now been elevated to the international agenda."

Looking ahead, President Taye stated that the government will pursue diplomatic and peaceful initiatives to strengthen cooperation and interconnectedness concerning the two waters -- the Abay and the Red Sea, while considering the development interests of nations in the region.

He further affirmed that Ethiopia will work with regional partners on the principle of give-and-take to secure a sea outlet.

The government will also engage with Nile riparian countries to foster collaboration and build mutual trust over the Abay (Nile) waters.