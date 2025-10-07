Ethiopia's Quest for Sustainable Access to Sea Gaining International Recognition - President Taye

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atske Selassie stated that Ethiopia's pursuit of reliable and sustainable access to a seaport is gaining momentum within the international community.

President Taye Atske Selassie inaugurated the joint session of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) and the House of Federation (HoF) this afternoon.

Speaking on the occasion, President Taye said that the fundamentals of Ethiopia's foreign relations are national interest and the dignity of its citizens.

Building on this foundation, he noted that Ethiopia's geostrategic standing is being reinforced, indicating this strategic choice has enabled the country to shift from being an observer to an agenda-setter and influencer.

He asserted that as Ethiopia ensures equitable benefit from its transboundary resources, it must also secure reliable sea access.

The President added that the government is making continuous, peaceful, and diplomatic efforts regarding water resources, which are the foundation for Ethiopia's existence.

He further noted that three significant results have been achieved through the efforts made so far, highlighting the completion and inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as the greatest success, having wisely overcome the challenges it faced.

He also stated that the issue of gaining reliable and sustainable access to sea has now reached a higher stage, and this legitimate demand is receiving growing acceptance by the international community.

Furthermore, he mentioned that citizens exposed to hardship and abuse in foreign countries are being repatriated home with dignity and that this effort will continue in a reinforced manner.

He emphasized that the government is working to further engage Ethiopians living abroad and Ethiopians origin in the affairs of their country.