Ethiopia's Quest for Sustainable Access to Sea Gaining International Recognition - President Taye

6 October 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atske Selassie stated that Ethiopia's pursuit of reliable and sustainable access to a seaport is gaining momentum within the international community.

President Taye Atske Selassie inaugurated the joint session of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) and the House of Federation (HoF) this afternoon.

Speaking on the occasion, President Taye said that the fundamentals of Ethiopia's foreign relations are national interest and the dignity of its citizens.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Building on this foundation, he noted that Ethiopia's geostrategic standing is being reinforced, indicating this strategic choice has enabled the country to shift from being an observer to an agenda-setter and influencer.

He asserted that as Ethiopia ensures equitable benefit from its transboundary resources, it must also secure reliable sea access.

The President added that the government is making continuous, peaceful, and diplomatic efforts regarding water resources, which are the foundation for Ethiopia's existence.

He further noted that three significant results have been achieved through the efforts made so far, highlighting the completion and inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as the greatest success, having wisely overcome the challenges it faced.

He also stated that the issue of gaining reliable and sustainable access to sea has now reached a higher stage, and this legitimate demand is receiving growing acceptance by the international community.

Furthermore, he mentioned that citizens exposed to hardship and abuse in foreign countries are being repatriated home with dignity and that this effort will continue in a reinforced manner.

He emphasized that the government is working to further engage Ethiopians living abroad and Ethiopians origin in the affairs of their country.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.