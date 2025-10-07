Africa: AU Signs MOU With Pan African Youth Union to Bolster Partnership

6 October 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The African Union Commission and the Pan African Youth Union (PYU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work together aimed at empowering the youth in the continent.

Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, received Hon. Dialla Moumouni and Mr. Ahmed Bening, Executive Leaders of the Pan African Youth Union (PYU) today in Addis Ababa.

On the occasion, the African Union Commission and the Pan African Youth Union inked MoU in the presence of the AU STC Chair on Youth.

The MoU underscores the AU's vision to empower Africa's youth, revitalizing and strengthening the PYU as the continental coordinating mechanism for national youth councils and a unifying voice for young Africans.

The Pan African Youth Union was founded as the Pan African Youth Movement on 26th April 1962 in Guinea Conakry at the edging of Heads of States as a special purpose vehicle to mobilize young people towards the decolonization of Africa.

The movement played a strategic role to mobilize political support towards the independence of African states.

African Union Executive Council Decision of 2006 endorsed the revitalization of the Pan African Youth Union as the Continental Youth Structure to coordinate the popularization and the appropriation of the African Youth Charter by all African Youth Organizations.

