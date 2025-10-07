Tanzania: Experts Urge Shift From Treatment to Prevention in Health Insurance Spending

Dar es Salaam — HEALTH experts have urged the government to redirect health insurance funds toward disease prevention rather than focusing primarily on treatment, emphasising that such a shift would accelerate progress toward achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and reduce long-term healthcare costs.

Speaking during the 12th Tanzania Health Summit 2025, held on Thursday at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC), researchers presented findings from a joint study conducted by the National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) and PharmAccess.

The study assessed the implementation of the Improved Community Health Fund (iCHF) between 2019 and 2023, examining its performance, challenges, and revenue collection.

Based on the findings, experts issued various recommendations to the government including the more development of training programmes and public awareness campaigns focusing on disease prevention rather than relying on treatment after illness occurs.

Dr Mary Mayige, NIMR's Director of Research Information and Regulatory Affairs, emphasised that the majority of health insurance funds are currently channeled toward curative services.

"One of our key recommendations to the government is to ensure that these funds are more strongly invested in prevention instead of waiting until people fall sick," Dr Mayige said.

Similarly, PharmAccess Country Director, Dr Heri Marwa, stressed on the need to address inefficiencies in the current system that lead to financial losses, noting that improving efficiency could expand health insurance coverage to more Tanzanians.

"Enabling more people to have health insurance is not solely dependent on a nation's wealth, but rather on political will and effective prioritization," Dr Marwa noted.

"The next critical step is ensuring sufficient and sustainable funding to make the scheme work for everyone," he said.

He further underscored the importance of supporting vulnerable groups including the elderly, the poor, pregnant women, and children under five to ensure they can access health services quickly and affordably.

"We must focus on improving service delivery, especially for healthcare providers, so that every patient receives the care they deserve," he added.

In addition, Dr Kwasi Boahene, Director of Health Systems at PharmAccess, called on the government to prioritize financing for the Universal Health Insurance (UHI) scheme, noting that while the law provides a solid foundation, firm political and financial commitment are essential for success.

He also highlighted on the country's demographic advantage, saying the country's large and diverse population offers a strong base for risk-sharing across groups, strengthening the financial sustainability of health insurance.

"Mobile technology can play a transformative role in making insurance payments and claims processing more efficient and transparent," Dr Boahene explained.

In response, the government expressed optimism about leveraging digital innovation and technology to enhance healthcare service delivery and accelerate progress toward UHC.

Dr Seif Shekalaghe, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, announced that the ministry is developing a new Digital Health Strategy (2025-2033) to build on previous achievements and support the implementation of UHC.

"I want to reiterate my optimism that Tanzania is moving toward a healthier future one where no mother dies giving birth, no child is denied care, and no patient is impoverished by medical bills," said Dr Shekalaghe.

He added that the government is currently piloting telemedicine services in collaboration with development partners, enabling specialists in urban centers to provide remote consultations to patients and healthcare workers in rural areas via video and mobile applications.