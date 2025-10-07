Ethiopia's Robust Community-Led Approach Brings Massive Investments Including Over 70,000 Community Hospitals

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has made remarkable progress over two decades, registering substantial reduction in maternal and child mortality rates--lives saving rather than mere statistical improvements, Minister of Health Dr Mekdes Daba stressed.

The International Conference on Primary Health Care (ICPHC) 2025 commenced today in Addis Ababa, drawing global health leaders to tackle the pressing need for resilient, people-centered primary healthcare systems across low- and middle-income countries.

The five-day conference is co-hosted by Ethiopia's Ministry of Health and the International Institute for Primary Health Care.

During the occasion, Ethiopian Health Minister Dr. Mekdes Daba emphasized the national ownership and sustainability in healthcare delivery.

She presented Ethiopia's remarkable progress over two decades, citing the substantial reduction in maternal and child mortality rates, framing these achievements as lives saving and families strengthened rather than mere statistical improvements.

The Minister attributed these gains to Ethiopia's robust community-led approach, highlighting massive national investments including the construction of over 70,000 community hospitals and implementation of community-based health insurance system, by now covering 80 percent of the population.

Dr. Mekdes stressed the imperative to reduce dependence on external aid, advocating for sustainable financing mechanisms, strengthened local institutions, as well as enhanced national ownership.

The government is currently implementing comprehensive health sector reforms built on these foundational principles, she said.

The Minister outlined key priorities driving the Ministry's reform agenda across healthcare financing, private sector engagement, workforce development, digitalization, and local manufacturing capabilities.

"We are currently evaluating the risks of depending on external sources," she stated, emphasizing that financial self-reliance remains vital for maintaining continuity of essential services.

Professor Mohamed Janabi, WHO Regional Director for Africa, praised Ethiopia's primary healthcare commitment, describing the nation as a "global knowledge hub" and exemplar of community-led innovation.

He announced that Ethiopia recently achieved Maturity Level 3 in WHO's global healthcare classification system, joining only nine African countries to reach this milestone.

This designation recognizes Ethiopia's integrated system capable of authorizing medical products and conducting comprehensive market surveillance.

"Strong primary health care is our frontline of defense and our foundation of resilience," Professor Janabi underscored, noting primary healthcare's critical importance for Africa, which faces a projected population doubling by 2050 alongside evolving disease patterns and climate change impacts.

Dr. Abnet Zeleke, Executive Director of the International Institute for Primary Health Care Ethiopia, emphasized the conference's action-oriented approach.

"Building on the legacy of ICPHC 2023, this year we move decisively from vision to action," he stated. "This year's theme is advancing primary healthcare in the 21st century, putting people first," he said.

He described primary healthcare not as abstract policy but as "a proven foundation for effective and equitable access," citing community health workers who often serve as the first and sometimes only point of contact within health systems.

He highlighted how strong primary healthcare systems build community trust, transform lives, and provide crisis resilience.

Acknowledging Ethiopia's two-decade journey of bold primary healthcare investments, Dr. Abnet noted the country has built one of Africa's largest community health programs, reaching millions with essential services.

He emphasized that this progress extends beyond Ethiopia, with African countries pioneering innovative models that bring care closer to communities while driving the global primary healthcare agenda forward.

The ICPHC 2025 aims to develop actionable strategies, resilient primary healthcare models, and equitable solutions to accelerate progress toward Universal Health Coverage across low- and middle-income countries.

The conference underscored the global recognition that without strong primary healthcare foundations, neither universal health coverage nor health security can be effectively achieved.