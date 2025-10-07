Ethiopia Boosts Import Substitution Products Through 'Made in Ethiopia', Says President Taye

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atsek-Selassie has reaffirmed the federal government's strong commitment to advancing the "Made in Ethiopia" Movement, positioning it as a strategic initiative to boost local production while reducing dependence on imported goods.

Speaking at the opening of the 6th Joint Session of the House of People's Representatives and the House of Federation, the president outlined the government's annual plan, placing particular emphasis on sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

According to President Taye, the government has, in recent reform years, launched several initiatives aimed at establishing a solid foundation for long-term development. These efforts, he explained, are anchored in systems designed to promote participatory and inclusive economic progress.

Furthermore, the president acknowledged that overcoming persistent challenges in the industrial sector remains a top priority.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He emphasized the government's determination to drive industrial development with a strong focus on job creation and broader national economic contributions.

"To support local investors, enhance production capacity, and expand market access, the government will provide various forms of technological assistance," he stated.

In addition, he noted that in the current Ethiopian budget year, the government is prioritizing improved access to skilled labor and financing, especially for capital-intensive manufacturing firms.

These measures, he affirmed, form a central part of the broader strategy to promote import substitution through the "Made in Ethiopia" initiative.

President Taye also highlighted the significant role of foreign direct investment (FDI) in unlocking the full potential of Ethiopia's manufacturing sector.

He pointed out that FDI will complement domestic efforts by bringing in much-needed capital, technology, and expertise.

Moreover, he reiterated the government's dedication to completing unfinished projects from the previous year. Enhancing the overall living conditions of citizens during the 2018 Ethiopian Budget Year also remains a key goal.

Finally, President Taye underlined that expanding employment opportunities, both within Ethiopia and abroad, continues to be a major priority in tackling unemployment and increasing national productivity.