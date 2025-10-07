Rwanda, Indonesia Police Sign Agreement to Fight Transnational Crime

6 October 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Charles Nyandwi

Rwanda National Police (RNP) and the Indonesian National Police have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in combating transnational organised crime, exchanging information and expertise, and implementing joint training and capacity-building initiatives.

The agreement was signed on October 6 at the Indonesian National Police Headquarters in Jakarta by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Felix Namuhoranye and his Indonesian counterpart, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

According to a statement from RNP, the MoU marks a "key step in police cooperation and bilateral relations between the two law enforcement agencies."

The signing was witnessed by Rwanda's Ambassador to Indonesia, Sheikh Abdul Karim Harerimana.

During his visit to Indonesia, IGP Namuhoranye also toured the Indonesian Police College, where he interacted with more than 300 commissioned officers undertaking various professional courses.

