Zimbabwe: Former Footballers Arrested for Drug Trafficking

6 October 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Former CAPS United forward Abas Amidu and ex-Dynamos defender Reuben Mhlanga have been arrested for drug trafficking.

The two were intercepted along the Kwekwe-Kadoma Highway while transporting 750 kilograms of dagga worth US$75,000.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest in a statement.

"The ZRP confirms the arrest of soccer players Tumai Matsika, also known as Abas Amidu (29), and Reuben Kudzai Mhlanga (41), for drug trafficking.

"The two were found in possession of 750 kg of dagga valued at USD 75,000.00 in a silver Honda Shuttle vehicle, registration number AGP 6776, along Kwekwe - Kadoma Highway on 03/10/25."

Police said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

