South Africa: Fire Breaks Out at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital - South African News Briefs - October 7, 2025

7 October 2025
Psychiatric Patient Allegedly Started Fire at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

The Gauteng Health Department has confirmed that a fire broke out at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Parktown was allegedly started by a female psychiatric patient, reports EWN. The patient allegedly set her bed alight while demanding to be discharged. The incident occurred on the hospital's ninth floor. The patient did not sustain any injuries. Security personnel quickly contained the blaze using fire extinguishers. Patients in the affected ward have been relocated as a safety precaution while a clean-up operation is underway. Johannesburg Emergency Services later confirmed that the fire had already been extinguished upon their arrival. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The hospital continues to operate normally.

COSATU to March on Parliament Against Retrenchments, Cost of Living

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) in the Western Cape will march to Parliament to protest against retrenchments, slow economic growth, and the rising cost of living, reports SABC News. The federation will present a memorandum to parliamentary authorities and another to the Cape Town mayor at the Civic Centre. COSATU's provincial secretary, Malvern de Bruyn, has said that they will also march to the Cape Town Civic Centre to hand over another memorandum on high electricity and water tariffs to the city's mayor.

Body of South Africa Ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa to be Repatriated

The body of South Africa's Ambassador to France and Monaco, Nathi Mthethwa, is set to be repatriated to South Africa this week, reports EWN. The 58-year-old died at a Paris hotel, and the circumstances surrounding his passing remain under police investigation. The Mthethwa family said authorities have now concluded the post-mortem on Mthethwa's body. Family spokesperson Sfiso Buthelezi said that the family now has custody of Mthethwa's body and has received permission to repatriate it. Funeral arrangements will be announced once President Cyril Ramaphosa confirms the funeral's official status.

