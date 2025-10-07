Somalia: Puntland and Somaliland to Launch Joint Security Operations Against ISIS and Pirates

Garowe, Somalia — Authorities in Somalia's Puntland region announced plans to launch joint security operations with Somaliland targeting ISIS militants hiding in the rugged Cal Madow mountains, as well as piracy threats along the northeastern coastline.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Puntland's Minister of Interior, Abdi Farah Said (Juha), said the two neighboring administrations had agreed to collaborate on anti-terrorism efforts in the contested Sanaag region, where extremist fighters are believed to be regrouping.

"The Cal Madow mountains have become a hideout for ISIS militants. In coordination with Somaliland, we will soon begin joint operations to clear these areas," Juha said.

He also revealed that both Puntland and Somaliland are preparing coordinated maritime operations aimed at curbing piracy in the waters off the Horn of Africa -- an area historically vulnerable to attacks on commercial vessels.

"Our partnership will extend to the sea. Joint naval operations will be launched soon to prevent piracy and secure our waters," the minister added.

The announcement marks a rare moment of cooperation between the two self-governing Somali regions, which have long had strained relations, particularly over territorial claims in the Sanaag and Sool regions.

However, the move could pose political complications for the newly emerging administration in northern Somalia, as parts of Sanaag fall within the areas it claims. The involvement of both Puntland and Somaliland in military activity there could intensify tensions.

Despite the potential political fallout, local officials insist the priority remains countering terrorism and safeguarding regional stability.

"This is about security first. Our people must be protected from threats, whether on land or at sea," Juxa said.