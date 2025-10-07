Africa: All of Africa Today - October 7, 2025

U.S. Deports 10 Convicts to Eswatini in Second Batch

The U.S. has deported 10 people to Eswatini, the government announced. This is the second batch of deportees that the Trump administration has sent to Eswatini as part of its hard-line approach towards immigration. Officials declined to release details about the individuals but confirmed they were being held at Matsapha Maximum Security Correctional Centre pending repatriation. The deportees, from countries including Vietnam, Jamaica, Laos, Yemen, and Cuba, had faced charges such as rape and murder. Eswatini became the second African nation after South Sudan to accept such deportees, joining Uganda, Rwanda, and Ghana, which also made similar agreements with Washington. Human rights groups and lawyers in Eswatini challenged the legality of the detentions, alleging the deal violated international law. Human Rights Watch reported that the agreement involved around $5.1 million in U.S. financial support to bolster Eswatini's border management in exchange for accepting up to 160 deportees.

WHO Warns 1 in 5 Adults Still Use Tobacco Globally

One in five adults around the world still uses tobacco, showing that the epidemic is far from over, as the World Health Organization revealed in its report on global tobacco use. World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised global tobacco control progress, but warned that the tobacco industry is countering with new nicotine products targeting young people. There are over 100 million people now vaping, including at least 15 million adolescents, with youth vaping rates being nine times higher than adult rates. To protect children, the WHO has urged governments to tighten their regulations on electronic cigarettes and other nicotine products. The WHO expects further declines by 2030, but cautioned that policy enforcement must be maintained in order to maintain progress.

Former Tanzanian Ambassador Reported Abducted Ahead of Elections

Humphrey Polepole, a former Tanzanian ambassador and vocal critic of government policies, was reported abducted from his Dar es Salaam home. His brother, Godfrey Polepole, said the house had been ransacked, electric wires had been cut, and blood had been dripped from the ceiling. Videos of the incident have circulated online. Police confirmed they were investigating but appeared to question the reports, noting that Polepole had previously claimed to be abroad. The former ambassador, who resigned earlier this year after accusing the government of undermining justice and the rule of law, was later stripped of his diplomatic status. He had recently alleged harassment and surveillance by armed individuals near his home. His disappearance comes amid a tense political climate ahead of Tanzania's 29 October elections. President Samia Suluhu Hassan is facing criticism for increasing repression and a rise in reported abductions of opposition figures and government critics.

Sudanese Militia Leader Ali Kushayb Convicted of War Crimes by ICC

Sudanese militia leader Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman, known as Ali Kushayb, was found guilty by the International Criminal Court (ICC) of war crimes and crimes against humanity for atrocities committed in Darfur over 20 years ago. Ali Kushayb was one of the leaders of the Janjaweed, a government-backed group that terrorised Darfur, killing hundreds of thousands of people. Survivors testified that he ordered his men to "wipe out" non-Arab communities during the conflict, which killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions. The militia leader was found guilty on 27 counts, centring on attacks committed between 2003 and 2004. The Darfur war, which began in 2003 when the government armed Janjaweed militias to crush a rebellion by non-Arab groups, led to accusations of genocide. Kushayb's sentencing will take place at a later date. Several Sudanese officials, including former President Omar al-Bashir, still face outstanding ICC arrest warrants.

Ugandan Lawyers Seek Release of Two Kenyan Activists Detained After Bobi Wine Rally

Human rights lawyers in Uganda have filed a High Court petition demanding the immediate release of two Kenyan political activists, Nicholas Oyoo and Bob Njagi, who were allegedly detained at Mbuya military facility after accompanying opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) on a campaign trail. The petition, filed through Kiiza & Mugisha Advocates, alleges that Oyoo and Njagi were unlawfully arrested while accompanying presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, on a campaign trail. The lawyers seek habeas corpus against four top security officials, including the Chief of Defense Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defense Intelligence and Security, as well as the Inspector General of Police, alleging unlawful detention under the law. According to the petition, security agencies must produce Oyoo and Njagi in court "dead or alive" and explain the circumstances of their detention. Human rights observers have expressed concern about the case, which could have broader implications for foreign activists in Uganda.