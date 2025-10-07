Kenya: Aviation Workers, KAA Given Until Thursday to Resolve Dispute

Nairobi — Aviation workers under the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) and the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) have been given until Thursday to resolve outstanding grievances amid threats of an industrial strike.

Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge Onesmus Makau directed both parties to reach a final settlement by October 9, 2025, and to submit before the court the areas of agreement before presenting their individual positions.

The directive follows the parties' failure to reach an agreement after the court temporarily stopped a planned strike last week to allow time for negotiations.

In the strike notice, KAWU Secretary General Moss Ndiema accused the KAA board of incompetence and "loss of faith," citing systemic inefficiencies, lack of foresight, and controversial decisions such as the Adani lease deal.

The union also raised alarm over the transfer of the Ground Flight Safety (GFS) department from KAA to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), warning it could lead to redundancies and revenue losses.

Other grievances include failure to confirm over 500 contract employees to permanent and pensionable terms, unpaid overtime at Wilson Airport, and a stalled collective bargaining process following what the union termed the dismantling of the Human Resources department.

KAWU has maintained that unless the issues are conclusively addressed, it will have "no alternative but to resort to industrial action."