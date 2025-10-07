Kenya: Teachers' Medical Scheme Reaffirms Support After Successful Mandera Evacuation

Nairobi — The Kenya Teachers' Medical Scheme consortium, has reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare and well-being of Kenya's educators, following the rapid medical response to a Mandera-based teacher's predicament.

The teacher sustained serious injuries from an explosion on Saturday evening in the Corner B area of Mandera town.

He was rushed to Mandera County Referral Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

Upon being informed of the incident early Sunday morning, administrators of the medical scheme based in Mandera swiftly mobilized support, including a team visit to assess the situation, and afterwards coordinating an emergency air evacuation to Nairobi.

"The patient sustained multiple injuries to the upper limbs, including fractures to the left arm and a collapsed lung, following an explosion. He was transported to Mandera County Referral Hospital in a semiconscious state and required urgent medical attention. Despite these efforts, his condition remained critical, and he was referred to a better-equipped facility for further care," said Edwin Kegode, the General Manager for Managed Medical Care at Minet Kenya, the managers of the Teachers' Medical Scheme.

The teacher was airlifted on Sunday at 6:00pm and safely admitted to the Nairobi West Hospital's intensive care unit by 10:30pm on the same day, where he is still undergoing treatment.

This response showcased the consortium's proactive and people-centered to providing life-saving support and access to quality healthcare for teachers across the country, especially in hard-to-reach and high-risk areas.

"Teachers are nation builders, and ensuring their well-being is at the heart of everything we do. Our response to this case affirms the seriousness with which we take our duty of care. We will continue to monitor the teacher's recovery and support him and his family throughout this period," noted Kegode.