Zimbabwe: No Talk of Succession At Zanu-PF Conference - Says Marapira, Dismisses Ongoing Chiwenga, Mnangagwa Tussle for Power

THERE will not be any discussions on President Emmerson Mnangagwa's succession at the upcoming Zanu PF National People's conference, the party's Information and Publicity Director Farai Marapira has said.

Party members, supporters and onlookers, intrigued by the ongoing tussle for power between Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, were expecting that the issue would be addressed at the upcoming conference to be held in Mutare.

Mnangagwa's supporters are pushing for him to hang on beyond his constitutionally mandated two terms by extending his second one up to 2030.

Those backing Chiwenga are against such a move and are silently working towards thwarting it and taking over before Mnangagwa hands power to his business partner and close associate, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, as is being pushed for by a considerable section of the party.

"Succession is dealt with at congress; we are not going to congress, we have congress in 2027, we are going to a conference," said Marapira.

"The issue of succession is not an issue within Zanu PF. Most of the purveyors of this succession issue are known not to be members of Zanu PF; they are known not to be within the structures of Zanu PF.

"As Zanu PF, we will not allow a conversation to be imported into the party. We are going to a conference to check on the mandate which we received from the people in 2023."

Although party slogans declaring that Mnangagwa will be in power up until 2030 appear to have been silenced, at provincial, district or cell meetings, they continue being chanted, even in the presence of party bigwigs such as Kazembe Kazembe and Owen Ncube in the Midlands Province.

Recent Politburo meetings have been nothing short of explosive, with Chiwenga standing up to Mnangagwa and bringing dossiers to nail his allies and fear abounds that their tussle could result in another coup.

Chiwenga, then Commander of Zimbabwe's military, led the 2017 coup that installed Mnangagwa as state leader. Although his influence in the army might have been diluted by his decision to join politics, there is fear that he has a lot of sympathisers within its ranks.

Mnangagwa has most of Zimbabwe's cash-rich individuals, all of whom would be ready to defend his stay to protect their interests.

Added Marapira: "The relationship between the President and his two Vice Presidents is friendly.

"All this talk of animosity, hatred and fighting is a narrow agenda by other parties hoping to bring alarm and despondency within our rank and file."