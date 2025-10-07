Zimbabwe: Daring Thief Targets President's and Home Affairs Offices, Steals Property Worth Over U.S.$23,000

Notorious theft suspect Romeo Kurai Pemba (39), once convicted of theft in 2015, has once again found himself in court, this time accused of breaking into multiple government offices, including those under the Office of the President and Cabinet, and stealing property worth over US$23,000.

Pemba was arrested on October 2, 2025, after an extensive investigation by the CID Stores and Business Unit in Harare. According to police, he was captured on CCTV committing the crimes and later led detectives to the recovery of part of the stolen property valued at US$1,400.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai, who remanded him in custody after he pleaded to all nine counts of unlawful entry. His plea recording is expected to continue on Tuesday before sentencing.

The State alleges that between June and September 2025, Pemba went on a burglary spree targeting high-security government offices located in Mukwati and Kaguvi Buildings, including those belonging to the Office of the President and Cabinet, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Women's Affairs, Gender and Wellness, and ZimStat.

Pemba allegedly used unknown tools to force open office doors and stole laptops, CPUs, monitors, and other electronic equipment. Several items have since been positively identified by the affected departments.

"The accused person was captured on CCTV committing the crime and the footage is held as an exhibit," reads part of the police remand request. "He led to the recovery of part of the stolen property and indicated how he committed the crime. Fingerprints uplifted at the scene matched those of the accused."

Police strongly opposed bail, citing Pemba's previous conviction and high flight risk. Detective Assistant Inspector Christopher Lloyd Tarenyika stated that Pemba has no fixed address and could easily abscond or interfere with witnesses.

"The accused person has known previous convictions under CRB HREP 10833/15," Tarenyika said. "He is facing a serious offence which, if convicted, attracts a lengthy custodial sentence. There is overwhelming evidence linking him to the crime, and if granted bail, he may abscond or interfere with witnesses."

The charges fall under Section 131(1)(a) as read with Section 131(2)(e) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23], which covers aggravated unlawful entry.

Pemba's latest arrest adds to his record of theft-related offences. Police say he was convicted in 2016 following similar allegations. Investigations into related cases are ongoing, with at least 15 witnesses expected to testify. The total value of stolen property is pegged at US$23,020, with only a fraction recovered so far.

He remains in custody pending his next court appearance.