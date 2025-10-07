Nigeria: Minister Nnaji's Alleged Certificate Forgery...We'll Act After Court Verdict, Says Presidency

As pressure continues to mount on the minister of science, technology, and innovation, Uche Nnaji, to resign over an alleged certificate forgery, the Presidency has said it will act after the court verdict.

According to the Presidency, a comment on the matter won't be necessary since the matter is already before the court.

Reacting to LEADERSHIP's inquiry on Monday, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the federal government would respect the judicial process and await the court's verdict before taking any position.

"This matter is already in court. We should await the verdict of the court," Onanuga told LEADERSHIP.

The clarification comes following revelations that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) disowned the certificate allegedly submitted by Nnaji.

In a letter dated October 2, 2025, and signed by the vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, the institution said records showed that Nnaji, with matriculation number 1981/30725, was admitted to study Microbiology/Biochemistry in 1981 but did not complete his studies.

Part of the letter reads: "From every available record and information from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, we are unable to confirm that Mr Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, the current minister of science and technology, graduated from the University of Nigeria in July 1985, as there are no records of his completion of study.

"Following the above, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka DID NOT and, consequently, COULD NOT have issued the purported certificate in July 1985 to Mr Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji."

The university said its position was consistent with an earlier letter sent to the Public Complaints Commission on May 13, 2025, in response to a similar inquiry.

However, in his filing before the court, Nnaji admitted that he had yet to collect his degree certificate from the university, attributing the delay to what he described as UNN officials' "non-cooperative attitude."

Despite this, calls have intensified from civil society organisations and opposition figures urging Nnaji to step aside pending the case's conclusion.

But the Presidency says it will not be drawn into the controversy, insisting that due process must take its full course.

Release my transcript, minister tells UNN

However, the embattled minister, Chief Uche Nnaji, has denied the allegations of certificate forgery against him, calling on the university management to release his academic transcript.

In a press conference in Abuja on Monday, the minister said the allegation of forgery was politically motivated and well-crafted to tarnish his reputation ahead of the 2027 governorship election in the state.

The minister, who threatened to seek legal redress, was represented during the press conference by his special adviser (media), Dr. Robert Ngwu.

Dr Ngwu presented a document claiming that he was admitted into the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) to study Microbiology/ Biochemistry in 1981 and graduated in 1985 with second-class Honours, Lower Division.

The document Nnaji's representative presented on Monday was said to have come from the office of the Registrar of UNN, Dr. Mrs Celine Ngozi Nnebedum, signed by IAS Onyeador on behalf of the Registrar on December 21, 2023, which was in response to an inquiry dated October 24 2023.

The document reads, "This is to confirm that Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, registration number 1981/30725, was admitted in 1981 to study Microbiology/ Biochemistry at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

"Mr Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji graduated from the University of Nigeria in July 1985 with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology/ Biochemistry, Second Class (Hons) Lower Division".

He added that the above document was the university's official position, claiming that the document is still very much valid.

He went on, "Starting from May 2025, a purported letter surfaced, allegedly written by the university, suddenly claiming that there were no records of the Minister's graduation. The question every Nigerian should ask is simple and logical: What changed between December 2023 and October 2025?"

He accused the then-acting vice chancellor and later the vice chancellor of orchestrating the purported new document, saying they were card-carrying members of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) hired to do a hatchet job.

"By academic convention worldwide, the registrar and not the vice chancellor is the custodian of all examination and graduation records. Any attempt by the vice chancellor to assume that role is an aberration in the university protocol and, in his case, an obvious political overreach," he said.

The minister said that when he heard of an attempt to tamper with or alter his academic files, he immediately sought legal redress by approaching the Federal High Court in Abuja in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1909/2025, presided over by Justice HJ Yilwa.

He further stated that on September 22, 2025, the court granted a series of protective orders, including an injunction restraining the vice chancellor and the management of UNN from tampering or continuing to tamper with his academic records.

According to the minister, the second order was an order of Mandamus compelling the University to release his academic transcripts. A third order was a directive to the supervising authorities to ensure compliance through their disciplinary power.

"These are not speculative claims; they are certified orders of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, which should settle the matter alone. Unfortunately, instead of adhering strictly to the valid court order, the vice chancellor of the UNN, a lawyer by profession, resorted to cyberbullying and a politically motivated media trial against Chief Nnaji," Ngwu said.

He said further, "It is increasingly clear that this entire episode is not about education or integrity; it is about political desperation disguised as academic inquiry. The timing, the sources, the false documents, and the paid narratives all point to a coordinated campaign to drag a reputable public servant into the mud of partisan politics. But Nigerians are wiser than that.

"The facts are before the court, the document is in the public domain, and the truth cannot be buried under political propaganda," he said, adding that the Minister cannot be distracted by those who want to weaponise institutions and media platforms for political gain."

He asserted that this was also reflected in the institution's convocation brochure, which remains part of the UINN archives, stressing that any other claim or document to the contrary is false, malicious and politically motivated.

However, there appears to be an inconsistency in the names presented in the document and the University convocation brochure. The minister's name in the document was Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, while the pamphlet had Nnaji G.G. Uchenna, which the media aide dismissed as inconsequential.

When pressed further on the need to make his certificate public to clear any doubt on the controversy, he claimed he had made it public by submitting it to the Department of State Services (DSS) during the ministerial screening.

Court Fixes Nov 10 For Hearing In Nnaji's Alleged Certificate Case

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed November 10 to hear a suit filed by Minister Nnaji against UNN.

The proceedings in the case, filed by Nnaji over the controversy about his university certificate, could not go on before Justice Hauwa Yilwa because the counsel for UNN and its officers could not file their responses.

Justice Yilwa fixed November 10 for hearing in the case

The minister had filed the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1909/2025, following allegations of certificate forgery levelled against him.

The other defendants in the case are the Minister of Education, the National Universities Commission (NUC), UNN, and its vice-chancellor, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, as the first to fourth respondents.

He also joined the Registrar, UNN; a former acting vice-chancellor, Prof. Oguenjiofor Ujam; and the university's Senate as 5th and 7th respondents, respectively.

Nnaji, in an ex parte motion, had sought an order granting him leave to issue prerogative writs prohibiting the university and its officials from "tampering with" or continuing to "tamper with" his academic records.

He also sought leave to issue a prerogative writ of mandamus compelling the university and its officials to release his academic transcript to him and asked the minister of education and the NUC to exercise their supervisory powers to compel UNN to do so.

He also sought an interim injunction restraining UNN and its officials from "tampering" with his academic records pending the determination of the substantive suit, among other things.

On September 22, the judge had granted three of the reliefs sought by Nnaji but declined to issue any injunctive order against the respondents before adjourning the matter until October 6 for further hearing.

NBA Asks Tinubu To Sack, Prosecute Minister

In his reaction to the certificate forgery matter, the chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association's Anti-Corruption Committee, Prof. Babafemi Badejo, has urged President Bola Tinubu to sack and initiate prosecution of the minister of science, technology, and innovation, Uche Nnaji.

Prof. Badejo stated that the allegations against the minister poses a significant credibility challenge to the Tinubu administration.

The law professor said: "If indeed, the University and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have confirmed that the certificates submitted by the minister are fraudulent, a serious government seeking to combat corruption would have demanded his side of the story regarding the two certificates.

"Without hesitation, they should have referred the minister to the same investigative bodies that mistakenly cleared him for office.

"A responsible head of government would have suspended the alleged fraudulent minister immediately, setting a deadline for him to appear in court.

"This case should not end up like the previous instances where the President has shown a lack of determination to ensure that ministers accused of significant corruption face justice," Prof. Badejo stated.

Forgery Scandal: Carry Your Cross, Enugu Government Tells Minister Uche Nnaji

The Enugu State Government has denied sponsoring allegations of certificate forgery against the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, urging him to "carry his cross" and clear his name before Nigerians.

In a press statement issued in Enugu on Monday by the Director of Information in the Ministry of Information and Communication, Mr Chukwuemeka Nebo, the government said it had no hand in the controversies surrounding the Minister's academic records.

"The Enugu State Government dissociates itself completely from these allegations. The Honourable Minister must carry his cross and clear his name before Nigerians, instead of dragging the government into entirely personal issues to him," Mr Nebo declared.

The Director of Information recalled that Chief Nnaji had invited journalists to a world press conference on Monday at 2:00 p.m. to address the matter, but failed to show up.

"A large number of Nigerian and international journalists reportedly gathered on the Minister's invitation to hear directly from him. But rather than appear before them to answer questions and establish his innocence, the Minister absconded, leaving behind proxies who could not withstand the barrage of legitimate questions from journalists.

"Who can narrate Chief Nnaji's UNN story better than him? Why invite the media, only to outsource the conference? Why send third parties, who lack the answers to critical questions, if he truly has nothing to hide?" Mr Nebo queried.

"Did he, for his screening, present a purported degree certificate to the Senate showing that he graduated from the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), in July 1985?

"Is it true that he deposed in a Federal High Court filing in Abuja that UNN did not issue him any degree certificate, and, if so, how did he come about the degree certificate he presented to the Senate?

"Is it also true that while he claims to have graduated in July 1985, he applied to the university to retake Virology (Course code: MCB 431) in the September 1985 Supplementary Examination, having failed the course?

"Is it also true that the university, in a November 8, 1985 letter, informed Uche Nnaji that he again failed Virology (Course code: MCB 431) in the Supplementary Examinations, but could register to retake the course in the June 1986 examinations, provided he paid an examination fee of N4.00 (Four naira)?

"Is it proper that on January 3, 1986, he again applied to retake the Virology (Course code: MCB 431) examination in June 1986, stating in his letter that the receipt for the payment of the N4.00 (Four Naira) resit fee had been attached?

"Is it true that while he claims to have a university degree, he only submitted his Secondary School WASC Certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to participate in the 2023 governorship election?

"Why did Uche Nnaji's proxy state at the Abuja press conference that the Minister 'graduated', while avoiding categorising that he was issued a degree certificate?

"Did he also present a purported NYSC discharge certificate showing that he commenced his national service in April 1985, three months before his supposed graduation, and served until July 1986 -- an unusual duration of 13 months instead of the usual 12 months of national service?

"Whereas the CEO of the NYSC at the time he claimed to have undergone the national service was Col. Edet Akpan (January 1984 to December 1987), Uche Nnaji's NYSC discharge certificate was signed by Col. Animashaun Braimoh, who was NYSC CEO from January 1988 to December 1990.

"Is it true that NYSC certificates issued until October 1990 had six-digit numbering devoid of alphabetic characters, but Uche Nnaji's discharge certificate, supposedly issued in 1986, was numbered A231309, which includes the alphabet 'A'?

"And above all, is it a fact that he deposed to an affidavit in the suit he filed in court that UNN did not issue him any certificate? And if that is the case, Nigerians want to know how he came about the certificate he submitted to the Senate of his free will in 2023.

"These are the clarifications Nigerians earnestly yearn for, and Chief Uche Nnaji is urged to brave up to clear his name, if he is truly innocent, rather than trading blames," Nebo stressed.