Somalia: Swedish Defence Minister Arrives in Mogadishu for Official Visit

The Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Sweden, Pål Jonson, arrived in Mogadishu on Tuesday for an official visit aimed at strengthening defence and security cooperation between Sweden and Somalia.

He was received at Aden Adde International Airport by Omar Ali Abdi, Somalia's State Minister for Defence, alongside senior government officials and representatives from the Somali National Army.

The Swedish minister's trip is part of ongoing efforts to reinforce bilateral cooperation in defence and regional security, building upon Sweden's long-standing support for Somalia's armed forces and institutional rebuilding efforts.

Officials from both nations say the visit marks an important step toward expanding joint initiatives on military training, counterterrorism, and institutional capacity development for Somalia's defence sector.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During his stay in Mogadishu, Minister Pål Jonson is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with Somalia's Minister of Defence, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, and other federal officials.

The discussions are expected to focus on enhancing defence partnerships, advancing training programs for Somali forces, and exploring new areas of strategic cooperation. A joint communiqué outlining future areas of collaboration is expected at the conclusion of the visit.

Sweden has been one of Somalia's consistent international partners in the areas of peacebuilding, governance, and humanitarian assistance.

The Nordic country has also contributed to the European Union Training Mission (EUTM) and other international efforts supporting Somalia's security transition and stabilization agenda. The Somali Ministry of Defence described the Swedish visit as "a clear demonstration of continued international confidence in Somalia's progress toward peace and self-reliance."

The visit comes amid a broader regional effort to consolidate peace and security in the Horn of Africa, as Somalia continues to combat extremist threats while rebuilding its defence capabilities with international support.

Observers say Sweden's engagement is a signal of Europe's renewed commitment to Somalia's security stabilization process, especially at a time when the country is assuming greater responsibility for its own defence following the gradual withdrawal of African Union peacekeeping forces.

Minister Pål Jonson's visit underscores the growing strategic ties between Sweden and Somalia, centered on peacebuilding, institutional reform, and regional security cooperation. Both governments are expected to reaffirm their shared commitment to a stable, self-reliant, and secure Somalia.