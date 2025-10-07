Africa: Spotify Launches Global Afrobeats Playlist, Crowns the Genre's Global Takeover

To amplify Afrobeats' status as a global powerhouse, Spotify has today announced the launch of its new Global Afrobeats Playlist. The new Global Afrobeats Playlist is a celebration of a sound that has moved from the club to the charts and beyond, influencing global fashion, dance, and culture. In direct response to the genre's global growth, this playlist is driven by the passion and influence of listeners worldwide.

Beyond Africa, Afrobeats is seeing a massive increase in Asia, with Indonesia, India, the Philippines, and Thailand becoming major hotspots. In 2020, these markets experienced significant growth: Indonesia at a 4,530% increase, India at 1,650%, the Philippines at 1,492%, and Thailand at 1,370%. The genre's popularity in the Latin America region has also seen a remarkable 183% year-on-year growth in 2025, underscoring its broad and international appeal.

Interestingly, Spotify data reveals a 135% growth in the number of user-generated playlists that use "Afrobeats" between 2020 and 2025. This is a movement of fans acting as tastemakers, building the genre's global footprint one playlist at a time. Listeners are not just consuming the sound; they are curating, sharing, and exporting it worldwide.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

This digital takeover is the work of a new generation. Gen Z, with an appetite for new sounds, has made playlists their go-to for discovery. They have turned playlists like Hot Hits Naija, African Heat, and Gbedu into global gateways. These playlists are the top three playlists for young Afrobeats listeners globally, reflecting the genre's diverse energy, from club anthems to smooth crossovers. Hot Hits Naija alone has pulled in over 20 million global plays.

The top three playlists shaping Gen Z listening in the genre's birthplace, Hot Hits Naija, Gbedu, and Street Energy capture the raw, street-driven pulse of Nigerian youth culture. The Afro Adura playlist, for instance, saw its average monthly plays jump by 51%, a clear sign that the genre's appeal is both broad and deep.

"The launch of our Global Afrobeats Playlist isn't about Spotify leading the charge, it's about us following the fans," says Benewaah Boateng, Spotify's Senior Music Editor, Sub-Saharan Africa. "The data shows a wave of listener-driven curation, and this playlist is our way of celebrating that momentum. We are simply giving due recognition to the voices of a new generation who have made Afrobeats a global force, and we are thrilled to provide a definitive home for this vibrant and ever-evolving genre."

The new Afrobeats Global playlist is a nod to the fans who built this movement from the ground up, and a green light for Afrobeats to keep climbing.