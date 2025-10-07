Uganda: Museveni Promises Hefty Health Package for Apac

Apac, Uganda — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has pledged a major health sector boost for Apac District, promising new facilities, upgrades, and vital equipment as part of his government's next term agenda.

Speaking during his campaign rally in Apac, Museveni said the NRM government had already made significant strides in expanding health services across the district, noting that out of 12 sub-counties, 10 now have functioning health centers and one has a government hospital. Only two sub-counties remain without a health facility.

To bridge this gap, Museveni announced a new health package for the district. He said Akere Health Centre II will be upgraded to Health Centre III, while a new Health Centre III will be constructed in Atik. In Maruzi Constituency, the existing Health Centre IV, which already has two doctors, will be equipped with an ambulance to improve emergency services.

He further pledged that Atongtidi Health Centre III in Maruzi North would be elevated to a Health Centre IV in the coming government.

"In Akere Division, the Health Centre II will be upgraded to a Health Centre III. In Atik, a new Health Centre III will be built. In Maruzi, the Health Centre IV already has doctors but no ambulance. We shall provide that ambulance. And in Maruzi North, Atongtidi will be upgraded to a Health Centre IV," Museveni said.

The President emphasized that his government had laid the foundation for improved social services despite the challenges of the past, pointing to NRM's resilience in reviving Uganda's economy and expanding infrastructure since 1986.

He added that the oil revenues expected to start flowing next year would provide government with more resources to improve services in districts like Apac without having to cut funds from other projects.

"With this oil money, we shall be able to do all these roads and health facilities without having to cut from one project to do another," Museveni told the cheering crowd.

The President urged the people of Apac to re-elect him and the NRM to consolidate the progress, saying the new investments in health were part of a broader plan to lift households out of poverty and ensure prosperity.