Somalia: U.S. Conducts Airstrike Targeting ISIS Militants in Somalia's Puntland Region

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) has confirmed carrying out an airstrike in Somalia's Puntland region, targeting suspected members of the Islamic State (ISIS) operating in the country's northern territories.

According to AFRICOM, the strike took place approximately 37 miles (60 kilometers) southeast of Bosaso, a key port city located along the Gulf of Aden, late Monday. The command stated that the operation aimed to neutralize militant elements but did not release details regarding casualty figures or the extent of damage inflicted.

The airstrike forms part of Washington's ongoing counterterrorism campaign in Somalia, primarily targeting ISIS and Al-Shabaab, two insurgent groups that continue to pose a threat to regional stability and maritime security in the Horn of Africa.

AFRICOM emphasized that the operation was conducted in accordance with international law and in coordination with Somali authorities, though no Somali government statement has yet been issued regarding the incident.

The ISIS faction in Puntland, locally referred to as "Daacish," has maintained a foothold in the rugged Golis Mountains since splitting from Al-Shabaab in 2015.

Despite being smaller in number, the group has carried out targeted assassinations, extortion operations, and smuggling activities, making it a persistent security challenge for Puntland's regional forces.

U.S. officials have long viewed the Puntland-based ISIS wing as part of a broader network linked to ISIS remnants across East Africa and Yemen, leveraging the porous coastline to move fighters and supplies.

Reports indicate that the U.S. military maintains intelligence-sharing and surveillance cooperation with Puntland Security Forces (PSF), who have been at the forefront of the fight against ISIS in the north.

Unlike the Somali National Army, Puntland's forces operate with limited support from Mogadishu, relying heavily on U.S. aerial surveillance and logistical assistance.

This latest airstrike marks the 81st U.S. strike in Somalia this year, making 2025 the most active year for American aerial operations in the country's recent history.

By comparison, the previous record was set in 2019 under President Donald Trump, when 63 airstrikes were conducted--highlighting Washington's renewed military pressure on extremist networks across Somalia.

The strike near Bosaso underscores the U.S. military's sustained engagement in Somalia, even as American officials emphasize a "light footprint" strategy focusing on precision airpower and intelligence support rather than large-scale ground deployments.

Analysts say the growing tempo of operations signals Washington's heightened concern over terrorist regrouping in northern Somalia -- a region increasingly seen as a critical front in the global fight against ISIS.