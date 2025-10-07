South Africa: Living With HIV, a Young Activist Brings Hope to Eastern Cape Schools

23-year-old Othandiweyo Mkula from Tsolo in the Eastern Cape is on a mission to help prevent more young people in his community from acquiring HIV.

Mkula tells Health-e News that when he tested positive for HIV in 2021, it felt as if his world were crumbling. As a gay person living with HIV, he has faced stigma and discrimination that have severely impacted his mental health.

"People can be cruel and say all sorts of nasty things that may break you if you are not a strong person," says Mkula. "The fact that I grew up gay was a challenge on its own. My parents never accepted that I was always in the company of girls, and I used to get a hiding every time I was seen playing with girls."

Confronting stigma

Despite the disapproval of his parents, Mkula started disclosing his HIV positive status at the age of 21.

"When I came out openly about my HIV status, I also got some backlash from some quarters of society. However, I've come to realise that my experiences can be a source of hope and inspiration for others who may be going through similar challenges."

Mkula says witnessing other people living with HIV experience stigma spurred him on to take a stand and educate people about HIV. To this end, he started visiting schools in his community, speaking to young people about HIV.

"My main focus is the youth. I share my story and the lessons I've learned along the way. My goal is to provide a message of hope and empowerment to those who may be living with chronic illnesses or facing discrimination due to their identity. I believe that by sharing my journey, I can help create a more inclusive and understanding society where everyone can thrive."

Addressing schools

Health-e News accompanied Mkula on a recent visit to one of the local high schools, where learners listened attentively as he narrated his story.

Busiswa Hoho, a 17-year-old learner, says she learnt many lessons from Mkula's talk.

"Yes, it is true that some older men masquerading as 'blessers' are taking advantage of young girls and, in the process, infecting them with diseases. They lure them with money and 'soft life'. We, as young girls, need to be vigilant. Personally, I refuse to be their victim and instead I choose to focus on my books," she says.

"It was refreshing to hear from someone living with the virus telling us that he is a living testimony that a person can live a happy and fulfilling life despite being HIV-positive."

Parents were also encouraged by the talk.

"It helps to see a young man like him spreading the message of prevention," Mzukhona Zenzile says. "As parents, we also needn't shy away from talking openly about HIV with our children. We need to stop being shy and tell our kids to their faces that if they sleep with boys without using protection, not only do they risk falling pregnant, but they also risk getting infected with HIV. "

Breaking down barriers

Through his talks, Mkula aims to inspire and motivate others to embrace their true selves, to find strength in their vulnerabilities, and to never give up on their dreams.

"I believe that together, we can break down barriers and create a world where everyone has the opportunity to live their best life."

Mkula says he is passionate about this initiative and is excited to see the impact it can have on individuals and communities. "I hope society at large will join me on this journey and support me as I share my story with others." - Health-e News