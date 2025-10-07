Sudan: TSC President Offers Condolences On the Death of Former Prime Minister Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila

Port Sudan, 6-10-2025 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, on Monday evening offered condolences on the passing of Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, former Prime Minister of Sudan, who passed away earlier Monday in Cairo after a long career of dedicated national service.

General Al-Burhan said, "The country has lost today a patriotic and sincere man, a symbol of national, political, and social work in Sudan. We are proud of him as a true Sudanese patriot who rendered great service to his homeland and to the people of Eastern Sudan."

He added, "We extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to the Sudanese people, the leaderships and community figures of Eastern Sudan, and to his family, praying to Almighty Allah to grant him His mercy and admit him to His vast paradise, and to grant patience and solace to his relatives and loved ones."