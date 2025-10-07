Sudan: TSC Mourns Former Prime Minister Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila

7 October 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, Oct. 6, 2025 (SUNA) - The Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, former Prime Minister of Sudan, who passed away Moday in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, after a long struggle with illness.

In its condolence message, the Council mourned one of the prominent national and political leaderships from eastern Sudan, who left a clear mark in the fields of development and public service.

The late Dr. Aila was among the distinguished Sudanese figures who held several key positions throughout his political career.

The Council extended its sincere condolences to the Sudanese people, the leaderships and communities of eastern Sudan, and all citizens on this great loss, affirming that Sudan has lost a patriotic and devoted man who made valuable contributions to the country's development.

May Allah have mercy on the deceased, grant him eternal peace, and bestow patience and solace upon his family and loved ones. To Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.