Sudan: TSC Mourns Former Prime Minister Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila

Port Sudan, Oct. 6, 2025 (SUNA) - The Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, former Prime Minister of Sudan, who passed away Moday in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, after a long struggle with illness.

In its condolence message, the Council mourned one of the prominent national and political leaderships from eastern Sudan, who left a clear mark in the fields of development and public service.

The late Dr. Aila was among the distinguished Sudanese figures who held several key positions throughout his political career.

The Council extended its sincere condolences to the Sudanese people, the leaderships and communities of eastern Sudan, and all citizens on this great loss, affirming that Sudan has lost a patriotic and devoted man who made valuable contributions to the country's development.

May Allah have mercy on the deceased, grant him eternal peace, and bestow patience and solace upon his family and loved ones. To Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return.