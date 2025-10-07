Rwandan Artist Turns History Into Art for Teenage Readers

Emmanuel Dushimimana, a 26 year-old self-taught digital artist, has written and illustrated a book that tells the story of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in a way that resonates with teenagers.

His debut illustrated book, My Father's Mysterious Glasses, will be launched on October 24. It follows a young girl who discovers her late father's glasses, only to realise they have the power to take her back in time. Through them, she witnesses the tragedy of the Genocide and meets key historical figures, including President Paul Kagame, who led the liberation struggle.

Blending imagination with real history, the book uses vivid illustrations and simple language to help young readers understand Rwanda's past in a meaningful and emotionally accessible way.

"I created this book because I believe the young generation needs to know our story," Dushimimana said.

"There are many books about the Genocide against the Tutsi, but few written for children. That's why I made one with visuals and clear storytelling to help them understand and remember our past."

It took Dushimimana a full year to complete the project--writing and illustrating every page himself. His goal was to balance honesty and sensitivity, ensuring the story captures the reality of the Genocide Against the Tutsi without overwhelming younger readers.

"I like reading about history, and since I'm a digital artist, I thought, why not tell the story of the Genocide in a way children can understand--through images?" he said.

Dushimimana began learning digital art in 2020. Unable to afford university, he stopped formal education after secondary school but continued to teach himself through YouTube tutorials and online courses.

"I didn't go through formal training, but I kept learning, and now I do it professionally," he said. "Art brings me peace and joy."

He draws inspiration from Rwandan illustrators such as Dolphe Banza, Tonny Bakatubia, and Regis, who showed him that art can preserve culture and tell important stories.

Through My Father's Mysterious Glasses, Dushimimana hopes not only to inform but also to inspire. The story highlights not just tragedy, but also leadership, resilience, and hope.

"This book is about memories and moving forward. It teaches children to learn from the past and to value peace," he said.

Despite challenges like limited financial resources and the pressure of supporting his family, Dushimimana remains determined to pursue art as a career.

"The biggest challenge is resources," he said. "But I believe art is a real profession. If you stay persistent and creative, it can open doors, even here in Rwanda."

Looking ahead, he plans to create more illustrated books for young audiences that celebrate Rwanda's culture and history.

"There's still so much to explore," he said. "I want to make more picture books that inspire the young generation and connect them with who we are."