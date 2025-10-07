Rwanda: Ndabaga the Musical - Star-Studded Movie Celebrates Rwanda's Heritage, Womanhood

Rwanda's performing arts scene is set to witness a cultural moment with the premiere of "Ndabaga the Musical," a theatrical production inspired by one of Rwanda's most legendary folktales.

The production, which tells the story of Ndabaga, the brave young woman who defied tradition to become a warrior, will debut on November 8 at BK Arena.

Blending traditional Rwandan music, Intore dance, live drumming, multimedia storytelling, and world-class stage design, Ndabaga The Musical reimagines the timeless tale for a new generation. It celebrates Rwanda's rich cultural heritage while sparking conversations around women's empowerment, courage, and national pride.

The production is a collaboration between NI Communications and QA Venue Solutions Rwanda, the management team of BK Arena, under Tonight is the Night events series.

"This is not just a play, it is a cultural movement," said Cynthia Ineza, the CEO and Co-founder of NI Communications. "Ndabaga's story speaks to empowerment, courage, and transformation values that resonate deeply in Rwanda today. Through this project, we're bringing our heritage to the biggest stage in the country and, soon, to the world."

Producer and Co-founder Willy Ndahiro emphasized the groundbreaking nature of the show.

"Producing a musical of this scale is about more than entertainment, it's about setting a new standard for Rwanda's creative industry. With BK Arena as our stage, we are proving that Rwandan stories deserve the largest platforms and the highest production standards."

At the creative core of the production is celebrated choreographer Yannick Ndayishimiye, whose mastery of traditional Rwandan dance shapes the show's dynamic choreography. The musical composition, directed by Michael Makembe, merges traditional instruments like Inanga and Umuduri with modern elements, crafting a soundscape that bridges generations. Supporting the production's energy is the Indende Cultural Group.

The talented cast includes renowned actor Kennedy Mazimpaka, theater and comedy star Hervé Kimenyi, and emerging actress Kellia Tuyizere who takes on the title role of Ndabaga. Together, they guide audiences through an emotional 100-minute journey that celebrates resilience, identity, and cultural pride.

Months of detailed preparation have gone into the script, choreography, and costume design, ensuring an immersive experience that both honors tradition and pushes artistic boundaries.

Ineza emphasized that the dream is bigger than one night. They are planning for a second edition, a university tour to reach young audiences, and eventually to take Rwanda's story to the world stage with Broadway in New York as the ultimate destination.