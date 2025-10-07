Egypt: Peace Summit On Gaza Opens in Egypt Amid Renewed Push for U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire

A fresh round of indirect peace talks aimed at reaching a comprehensive ceasefire agreement in the Gaza conflict officially opens today, Tuesday, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt -- with mediators hoping to secure progress on a U.S.-backed peace plan designed to end months of devastating war.

According to Palestinian and Egyptian officials speaking to the BBC, the discussions will focus on creating conditions for a large-scale hostage-prisoner exchange -- one that would see all Israeli hostages released in return for a significant number of Palestinian detainees held in Israeli prisons.

The talks come as international pressure mounts on both sides to halt the bloodshed that has ravaged Gaza for nearly a year.

The United States has been leading diplomatic efforts, with President Donald Trump telling reporters at the White House on Monday,

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We really have a good chance to reach an agreement, and it could be a lasting one."

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed optimism, saying he hoped to announce the release of hostages "in the coming days."

While Hamas has partially accepted the proposed peace framework, the group has not yet responded to several key demands -- including the disarmament clause and the requirement that it play no political role in Gaza's future governance. These unresolved issues remain the major stumbling blocks to any final deal.

Egypt, which shares a border with Gaza and has historically played a central role in mediating ceasefires, is once again acting as the main facilitator of the Sharm El-Sheikh summit.

Cairo's objective, according to diplomatic sources, is to stabilize the truce framework, ensure humanitarian access, and pave the way for reconstruction in the war-torn enclave.

The outcome of this summit could reshape the trajectory of the Gaza conflict, determine the political fate of Hamas, and influence regional alliances stretching from Tel Aviv to Doha and Washington.

Failure to secure a breakthrough could, analysts warn, prolong instability and further erode trust in U.S.-led diplomacy in the Middle East. As delegations settle into closed-door sessions in Sharm El-Sheikh, cautious optimism hangs in the air.

The stakes are high -- not just for Israel and the Palestinians, but for Egypt and the broader region seeking an elusive peace. Whether this latest round of talks produces a meaningful step toward lasting peace, or simply another temporary truce, remains to be seen in the days ahead.