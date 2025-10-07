East African Community Conference (Eacon 2025) Officially Opens in Mogadishu

The Somali capital, Mogadishu, is hosting the East African Community Conference (EACON 2025), which officially opened on Tuesday and will run from October 7-8.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud inaugurated the two-day summit, calling on East African nations to strengthen regional cooperation in economic development, security, and integration.

The high-level summit brings together heads of state from East African Community (EAC) member countries -- including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Somalia -- along with prominent business leaders, global company executives, scholars, and international development partners.

Officials say the conference represents a major opportunity to foster strategic dialogue among regional stakeholders on economic transformation and cross-border investment.

Held under the theme "Strengthening Industrial Cooperation for Socio-Economic Transformation in the East African Community," this year's summit focuses on enhancing regional industrial partnerships, expanding trade integration, and accelerating economic growth across the EAC bloc.

According to the Somali Ministry of Commerce and Industry, EACON 2025 aims to boost intra-regional trade, support unified development plans, and promote cross-border infrastructure investments that will strengthen East Africa's competitiveness in global markets.

Somalia, the newest member of the East African Community, is using the conference to showcase its emerging investment potential and renew its regional economic partnerships.

Commerce Minister Jibril Abdirashid said EACON 2025 "offers Somali entrepreneurs an unprecedented platform to expand their markets while attracting East African investors to opportunities inside Somalia."

In his opening address, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud emphasized Somalia's commitment to regional integration, saying:

"Economic cooperation is the cornerstone of stability and prosperity in our region. Somalia stands ready to play a leading role in building a unified and self-reliant East Africa."

He also highlighted that enhanced trade ties and industrial collaboration are essential to creating jobs, reducing poverty, and strengthening collective resilience against external shocks.

EACON 2025 comes at a time when East African nations are deepening efforts to harmonize trade policies, improve mobility across borders, and establish common frameworks for industrial growth.

Analysts say the summit could help accelerate the regional economic integration process and reinforce Somalia's reintegration into East Africa's strategic and political landscape.

As EACON 2025 unfolds in Mogadishu, participants hope the conference will yield tangible outcomes -- including new trade agreements, joint investment projects, and enhanced policy coordination.

The event marks a symbolic milestone for Somalia, positioning it once again at the center of East Africa's economic and diplomatic agenda after years of isolation and recovery.