Uganda: Ministry Issues Caution to Motorists As Landslides Hit Kigezi Roads

The Ministry of Works and Transport has urged motorists to exercise caution while driving through parts of the Kigezi sub-region after landslides disrupted sections of key roads following heavy rainfall.

In a traffic update shared on X, the Ministry reported that the Rubuguri-Katojo road and parts of the Kabale-Kisoro main highway were affected by landslides that left debris across the road, hampering movement.

"Our Station team in Kabale is on ground and mobilising to clear the debris to reopen the affected sections," the Ministry said, noting that efforts are underway to restore normal traffic flow.

The Ministry also revealed that its gravel road network across Kigezi is being closely monitored to ensure timely interventions and prevent further disruptions as rains continue.

Motorists have been strongly advised to drive with caution along the affected routes and throughout the sub-region during this rainy season.

Known for its mountainous terrain, the Kigezi sub-region frequently experiences road blockages during heavy rains, posing risks to both drivers and pedestrians. The Ministry assured the public that emergency response teams remain on standby to manage such incidents and maintain safe travel conditions.