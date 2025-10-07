Uganda: Ministry Issues Caution to Motorists As Landslides Hit Kigezi Roads

7 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Rhonet Atwiine

The Ministry of Works and Transport has urged motorists to exercise caution while driving through parts of the Kigezi sub-region after landslides disrupted sections of key roads following heavy rainfall.

In a traffic update shared on X, the Ministry reported that the Rubuguri-Katojo road and parts of the Kabale-Kisoro main highway were affected by landslides that left debris across the road, hampering movement.

"Our Station team in Kabale is on ground and mobilising to clear the debris to reopen the affected sections," the Ministry said, noting that efforts are underway to restore normal traffic flow.

The Ministry also revealed that its gravel road network across Kigezi is being closely monitored to ensure timely interventions and prevent further disruptions as rains continue.

Motorists have been strongly advised to drive with caution along the affected routes and throughout the sub-region during this rainy season.

Known for its mountainous terrain, the Kigezi sub-region frequently experiences road blockages during heavy rains, posing risks to both drivers and pedestrians. The Ministry assured the public that emergency response teams remain on standby to manage such incidents and maintain safe travel conditions.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.